TEXT-S&P cuts BBVA USA Bancshares
April 30, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts BBVA USA Bancshares

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- On April 30, 2012, we lowered our issuer credit ratings on Banco 	
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.) to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.	
     -- In our view, the strategic importance of BBVA USA and subsidiary 	
Compass Bank to their parent, BBVA S.A., is high under our group methodology 	
criteria.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our long-term rating on BBVA USA and 	
Compass Bank to 'BBB' from 'A-', and we're affirming our 'A-2' short-term 	
rating. We are also lowering our subordinated and preferred ratings on the 	
companies and placing them on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The outlook on BBVA USA and Compass Bank is negative, reflecting the 	
outlook on their parent.	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit rating on BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA USA) and Compass Bank 	
to 'BBB' from 'A-'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term issuer 	
credit rating on the companies. The outlook on the long-term rating is 	
negative. We also lowered our subordinated and preferred ratings on these 	
issuers and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
We lowered our ratings on BBVA USA and its subsidiary, Compass Bank, following 	
the downgrade of the parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.; 	
BBB+/Negative/A-2), on April 30. Based on our group methodology criteria, we 	
consider these rating actions linked because we view BBVA USA's strategic 	
importance to its parent as high. Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for 	
BBVA USA remains 'bbb'.	
	
The subordinated and preferred ratings on BBVA USA were lowered and are on 	
CreditWatch negative, in line with the subordinated and preferred ratings on 	
the parent. We could lower BBVA S.A.'s SACP following a review of the economic 	
and industry risk factors affecting the Spanish banking system in light of our 	
lowering of the sovereign credit rating on Spain. We expect to conclude our 	
assessment of the sovereign downgrade's wider implications for the Spanish 	
banking sector and the Spanish financial institutions we rate by the end of 	
May. We will review the subordinated and preferred ratings on BBVA USA under 	
our group methodology and hybrid criteria in connection with any potential 	
changes in our ratings on BBVA S.A.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on BBVA USA reflects the outlook on its parent, BBVA S.A. 	
The negative outlook on BBVA S.A. mirrors that on Spain. In addition, it 	
reflects our view that BBVA S.A. may underperform our financial expectations, 	
in the context of the still fragile and uncertain European economic and 	
financial environment, particularly in Spain.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
                                      To                   From	
Issuer Credit Rating                  BBB/Negative/A-2     A-/Negative/A-2	
	
SACP                                  bbb                  bbb             	
  Anchor                              bbb+                 bbb+              	
  Business Position                   Adequate (0)         Adequate (0)        	
  Capital and Earnings                Adequate (0)         Adequate (0)        	
  Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)        Moderate (-1)       	
  Funding and Liquidity               Average              Average            	
                                      And Adequate (0)     and Adequate (0)    	
 	
	
Support                               0                    +2	
  GRE Support                         0                    0	
  Group Support                       0                    +2	
  Sovereign Support                   0                    0	
	
Additional Factors                    0                    0	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

