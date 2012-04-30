FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

S&P report revises U.S. interest rate assumptions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its revised
interest rate assumptions for U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
with a first distribution date in May 2012 and thereafter. The interest rate
vectors are also used by other analytical groups within Standard & Poor's.	
	
The report includes high- (formerly referred to as "standard") and low-path 	
interest rate vectors. We will no longer publish middle-path interest rate 	
vectors because these vectors replicate a forward curve, which market 	
participants can retrieve from a number of external sources. The new 	
high-path, one-month LIBOR, six-month LIBOR, prime, one-year Constant Maturity 	
Treasury Index, five-year Constant Maturity Treasury Index, Moving Treasury 	
Average Index, Cost of Funds Index, and federal funds rate vectors will 	
generally be effective for RMBS using excess interest as credit enhancement 	
with a first payment date in May 2012 and thereafter. 	
	
While we have been publishing the high- (formerly referred to as "standard") 	
and low-path vectors on a monthly basis, our research has shown that the high 	
and low curves have varied very little over the past 12 months due to what we 	
view as minor changes in the start rates for the indices. Therefore, we plan 	
to only update the interest rate vectors going forward if changes in interest 	
rates result in a material change to the high- and low-path curves. We based 	
the high- and low-path vectors on the rates of the above-mentioned indices as 	
of the close of business on March 30, 2012.	
	
The article, "U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And 	
Thereafter," published April 30, 2012, is available on RatingsDirect on the 	
Global Credit Portal, www.globalcreditportal.com, and on Standard & Poor's Web 	
site, at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
 	
 	
