S&P report revises U.S. interest rate assumptions

April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its revised interest rate assumptions for U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) with a first distribution date in May 2012 and thereafter. The interest rate vectors are also used by other analytical groups within Standard & Poor's. The report includes high- (formerly referred to as "standard") and low-path interest rate vectors. We will no longer publish middle-path interest rate vectors because these vectors replicate a forward curve, which market participants can retrieve from a number of external sources. The new high-path, one-month LIBOR, six-month LIBOR, prime, one-year Constant Maturity Treasury Index, five-year Constant Maturity Treasury Index, Moving Treasury Average Index, Cost of Funds Index, and federal funds rate vectors will generally be effective for RMBS using excess interest as credit enhancement with a first payment date in May 2012 and thereafter. While we have been publishing the high- (formerly referred to as "standard") and low-path vectors on a monthly basis, our research has shown that the high and low curves have varied very little over the past 12 months due to what we view as minor changes in the start rates for the indices. Therefore, we plan to only update the interest rate vectors going forward if changes in interest rates result in a material change to the high- and low-path curves. We based the high- and low-path vectors on the rates of the above-mentioned indices as of the close of business on March 30, 2012. The article, "U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter," published April 30, 2012, is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, www.globalcreditportal.com, and on Standard & Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012, published April 30, 2012. -- Interest Rate Assumptions For The Five-Year U.S. Constant Maturity Treasury Index, published Jan. 23, 2012. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- U.S. RMBS Interest Rate Model, published Aug. 17, 2010. -- Standard & Poor's Interest Rate Evaluator (SPIRE), published Aug. 17, 2010. -- Standard & Poor's Enhances U.S. Residential Mortgage Cash Flow Model, published March 4, 2008. -- Standard & Poor's Launches SPIRE Cash Flow Model For RMBS, published Sept. 12, 2005.