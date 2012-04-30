TEXT-Fitch affirms WFRBS 2011-C3

April 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.'s WFRBS 2011-C3 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Fitch's affirmations are based on the stable performance of the underlying collateral pool, as no loans have been delinquent or specially serviced since issuance. Limited updated financial information was collected by the master servicer, which is not uncommon for a first review after issuance. The transaction is geographically diversified across 36 states. However, the transaction has high loan concentration with the top 10 loans representing 49% of the pool and the top 15 representing 58.5%. As of April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregated principal balance has been reduced by 1% to $1.434 billion from $1.446 billion at issuance. The largest loan of the pool (12.8%) is secured by a 741,229 SF regional mall and 116,312 SF of office space in Coral Gables, FL, which is approximately six miles southwest of downtown Miami. The mall is anchored by Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, which own their stores and are not part of the collateral. As of third quarter 2011, the occupancy was 89% compared to 90.3% at issuance. Servicer-reported third-quarter 2011 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 1.50 times (x), compared to 1.54x at issuance. The second largest loan (6.9%) is secured by an 821-room full service hotel in downtown Minneapolis, MN. As of Jan. 31, 2012, the trailing-12-month (TTM) occupancy, ADR and RevPar were 73.6%, $142.53 and $104.91, respectively, compared to 72.1%, $137.17, and $98.90, respectively, at issuance. DSCR at issuance was 1.82x. The third largest loan of the pool (6.8%) is secured by a 532,149 SF regional mall in Little Rock, AR. The mall is anchored by two Dillard's stores, Men's & Children and Women's & Home, which own their stores and are not part of the collateral. Year-end 2011 occupancy was 99.97% compared to 98.9%. Servicer-reported third-quarter 2011 DSCR was 1.43x, compare to 1.44x at issuance. Fitch affirms the following classes: --$90.7 million class A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$313.1 million class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$123.5 million class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$102 million class A-3FL 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable; --$557 million class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --IO class X-A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$41.6 million class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$47 million class C 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$79.5 million class D 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$21.7 million class E 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19.9 million class F 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate the interest-only class X-B or the $40 million class G. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions