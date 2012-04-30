FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. special servicing update on resolutions
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. special servicing update on resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. CMBS Special Servicing
Update: Resolution Strategies 2010-2011April 30 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report titled 'U.S. Special
Servicing Update: Resolution Strategies 2010-2011'. The report focuses on the
various resolution methods across the most active special servicers during this
time period.	
	
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research', as
well as under the following headers:	
	
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Research	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

