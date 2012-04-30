FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: emerging markets 2011 1-yr Gini rose to 93.5 pct
April 30, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: emerging markets 2011 1-yr Gini rose to 93.5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 30 - The emerging markets default data indicate that ratings are
effective indicators of relative credit risk and deliver consistent value over
time, similar to our global default study, said an article published today by
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled 2011 Inaugural Emerging
Markets Corporate Default Study And Rating Transitions. Standard & Poor's found
a clear negative correspondence between ratings and defaults: The higher the
issuer rating, the lower the observed default frequency. Also watch the related
CreditMatters TV segment, titled Standard & Poor's Inaugural Emerging Markets
Corporate Default And Rating Transitions Study, dated April 30, 2012.	
	
However, there are some notable differences from the global default study. 	
"The annual speculative-grade default rates in the emerging markets, although 	
broadly correlated with global default rates, are somewhat more volatile, with 	
higher peak default rates corresponding to periods of severe sovereign stress, 	
such as in 2002 following the Argentina sovereign default and in 1998 	
following the Asian financial and Russian sovereign crises," said Diane Vazza, 	
head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "On the other hand, 	
although emerging market default rates increased in 2009 in the wake of the 	
global financial crisis, the speculative-grade default rate was significantly 	
lower than global default rates and nearly one-half the U.S. corporate default 	
rate."	
	
"In 2011, the number of defaults in the emerging markets declined to four from 	
eight the previous year. This brought the emerging markets corporate default 	
rate for all rated entities to 0.33% in 2011 from 0.67% in 2010," said Ms. 	
Vazza. "The emerging markets corporate speculative-grade default rate also 	
declined, to 0.59% in 2011 from 1.25% in 2010." This is consistent with the 	
corporate speculative-grade default rates in other regions. The global rate 	
fell to 1.71% from 2.82%, and the U.S. rate fell to 1.98% from 3.3%.	
	
Among rated corporate entities based in the emerging markets, the one-year 	
2011 Gini coefficient was 93.5%, significantly higher than 67.1% in 2010 and 	
71.6% in 2009. (Gini ratios measure the rank-ordering power of ratings over a 	
given time horizon and show the ratio of actual rank-ordering performance to 	
theoretically perfect rank-ordering.) By comparison, the one-year Gini 	
coefficient for the global pool was 88.7% in 2011, 90.1% in 2010, and 82.9% in 	
2009. 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

