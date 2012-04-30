FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P comments on Cumulus Media
April 30, 2012
April 30, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Cumulus Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today its corporate credit rating and outlook on Atlanta-based radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc. (rated ‘B’ with a positive rating outlook) are not affected by the company’s announcement of the sale of 55 stations to Townsquare Radio LLC (B/Stable) in exchange for the acquisition of 10 radio stations in two markets and $116 million in cash. The stations are being sold as part of the company’s strategy to focus on larger markets. We do not expect that the transaction will have a meaningful impact on leverage. We also expect leverage (including leases and preferred stock), which was around 8.0x at year-end, could moderate to the mid-6x area by the end of 2012 if the company uses discretionary cash flow to reduce debt. We could raise the rating if the company reduces leverage below 7.0x with the likelihood that it would moderate further, while maintaining an adequate cushion of compliance with its tightening covenants.

