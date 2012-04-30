TEXT-S&P on Canadian industrials

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects to see differing levels of credit improvement in the Canadian industrials sector in the next few years as the economy rebounds, according to a report it published today. "We generally expect a pattern of relative stability in our ratings on Canadian industrials," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ron Charbon. "However, some sectors are better positioned than others, and investors are keenly interested in understanding the differing outlooks by sector," Mr. Charbon added The article, "Top 10 Investor Questions: Canadian Industrials Work Through A Slow Recovery," addresses many of the key questions from investors about specific industry outlooks for Canadian industrials, including: -- What forest product subsectors are likely to outperform and which ones will struggle in 2012? -- What are some of the trends Standard & Poor's sees in the Canadian industrial high-yield market? -- How do changes to telecom foreign ownership restrictions affect the Canadian telecom industry? -- How do we expect Canadian retailers to fare as large U.S. retailers continue to expand into Canada? -- What are the key credit trends for Canada's high-tech companies? (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)