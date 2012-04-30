FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P on Canadian industrials
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 30, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on Canadian industrials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects to see differing
levels of credit improvement in the Canadian industrials sector in the next few
years as the economy rebounds, according to a report it published today. 	
	
"We generally expect a pattern of relative stability in our ratings on 	
Canadian industrials," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ron Charbon. 	
"However, some sectors are better positioned than others, and investors are 	
keenly interested in understanding the differing outlooks by sector," Mr. 	
Charbon added	
	
The article, "Top 10 Investor Questions: Canadian Industrials Work Through A 	
Slow Recovery," addresses many of the key questions from investors about 	
specific industry outlooks for Canadian industrials, including:  	
     -- What forest product subsectors are likely to outperform and which ones 	
will struggle in 2012?	
     -- What are some of the trends Standard & Poor's sees in the Canadian 	
industrial high-yield market?	
     -- How do changes to telecom foreign ownership restrictions affect the 	
Canadian telecom industry?	
     -- How do we expect Canadian retailers to fare as large U.S. retailers 	
continue to expand into Canada? 	
     -- What are the key credit trends for Canada's high-tech companies? 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.