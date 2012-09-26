TEXT-Fitch affirms 3 Goldman Sachs liquid reserves funds at 'AAAmmf'

Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed three Dublin-domiciled funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), as follows: -- Goldman Sachs Euro Liquid Reserves Fund affirmed at 'AAAmmf' -- Goldman Sachs Sterling Liquid Reserves Fund affirmed at 'AAAmmf' -- Goldman Sachs US Dollar Liquid Reserves Fund affirmed at 'AAAmmf' KEY RATING DRIVERS: The main drivers for the affirmation are: -- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification -- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks -- Short maturity profile with high overnight and one-week liquidity -- The capabilities and resources of GSAM as asset manager PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the funds limit their exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. For the three funds at mid-September, over 50% of issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term rating of 'F1+', or equivalent. At the same date and more generally over the past year, the funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. MATURITY PROFILE The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days or less. At mid-September 2012, the funds' WAL were 46, 48 and 68 days for the euro, sterling and US dollar portfolios, respectively. LIQUIDITY PROFILE The funds seek to manage investor redemption risk through investment restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain at least 10% of their assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets such as government securities and at least 25% in securities maturing within seven days or other qualified liquid assets. At mid-September, overnight liquidity was at 37%, 28% and 40% for the euro, sterling and US dollar portfolios, respectively. FUND OBJECTIVES The funds' objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity, while providing a competitive level of return. The funds pursue their investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term money market instruments including time deposits, commercial papers, certificates of deposit, corporate bonds and notes, repurchase agreements as well as ABCP, government and government agency debt. INVESTMENT ADVISOR GSAM, the funds' investment advisor, is an affiliate of the Goldman Sachs Group ('A'/Stable/'F1'). At end-June 2012, GSAM had USD716bn assets under management, of which one-third was money market assets. Fitch views the Goldman Sachs Group and GSAM's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the funds. The euro, sterling and US dollar funds are sub-funds of the Dublin-domiciled umbrella Goldman Sachs Funds, plc and had assets of EUR12.4bn, GBP5.9bn and USD26.8bn, respectively, at mid-September 2012. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below. To maintain the Money Market Fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds' administrator - BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Limited - and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines. Surveillance data for these funds is available at www.fitchratings.com/FAM > "Surveillance". The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, GSAM and BNY Mellon, the funds' custodian and administrator. Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 29 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End-August 2012 Liquidity in European Money Market Funds Sector Update: European Money Market Funds - March 2012