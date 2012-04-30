FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch release on Safeway
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch release on Safeway

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 30 - Fitch Ratings does not expect any rating implications from the
increase in Safeway's financial leverage in the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12)
and expects financial leverage will improve over the course of the year. 	
	
	
Safeway's adjusted debt/EBITDAR increased to 3.8 times (x) at March 24, 2012 	
from 3.3x at year-end 2011, due to incremental borrowings, the proceeds of which	
were used for accelerated share repurchases. Higher borrowings also reflected 	
the seasonal nature of cash flow from the Blackhawk business, which had 	
significant cash outflows in 1Q'12 and significant cash inflows in 4Q'11. 	
	
The increase in leverage was expected as Safeway had issued $800 million senior 	
notes and arranged a $700 million term loan in November 2011 and intended to use	
a portion of the proceeds for share buybacks. At that point, Fitch had 	
downgraded Safeway's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) by a notch to 'BBB-' from 	
'BBB', given the departure from its historical financial strategy. 	
	
Fitch anticipates leverage will improve to around 3.4x at year-end 2012, which 	
is in-line with its prior expectations and consistent with the 'BBB-' rating. 	
Fitch expects Safeway will achieve this by using FCF after dividends of around 	
$700-800 million, plus the proceeds from the sale of Genuardi's, plus seasonal 	
cash flow from the Blackhawk business, to repay $800 million of notes that 	
mature in August 2012 and a portion of its commercial paper borrowings by 	
year-end. 	
	
Safeway's recent operating results have been soft, with the company reporting 	
flat non-fuel identical store (ID) sales in 1Q'12 following a 1% increase in 	
2011, as the effect of price inflation has been offset by lower volumes. Weak 	
top-line trends and competitive pressures have had a negative impact on 	
Safeway's profitability, as its EBIT margin narrowed 10 basis points in the 	
first quarter excluding the impact of fuel sales. The EBIT margin stood at 2.6% 	
in the 12 months ended March 24, 2012. 	
	
Looking ahead, Safeway's ID sales performance will likely remain lackluster 	
relative to Kroger, and generating improvement in the EBIT margin will be 	
difficult in the face of expense pressures and growing competition from discount	
formats. 	
	
The ratings continue to reflect Safeway's broad geographic presence and strong 	
positions in its key markets, cost reduction efforts and solid cash flow 	
generation. 	
	
Fitch currently rates Safeway as follows: 	
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; 	
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';	
--$1.5 billion bank credit facilities 'BBB-';	
--Short-term IDR 'F3';	
--Commercial paper 'F3'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

