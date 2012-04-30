FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.
April 30, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- On April 26, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Kingdom of 	
Spain to 'BBB+' from 'A', maintaining our negative outlook for the rating.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish reinsurer Nacional 	
de Reaseguros S.A. by two notches to 'BBB+' from 'A'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its insurer 	
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish reinsurer 	
Nacional de Reaseguros S.A. (Nacional) to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The outlook remains 	
negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows our recent downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 	
'BBB+' from 'A' (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; 	
Outlook Negative," published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global 	
Credit Portal).	
	
The ratings on Nacional are constrained by the sovereign credit ratings on its 	
country of domicile in line with our insurer country risk criteria (see 	
"Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength 	
Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003). Our criteria use the local currency 	
sovereign credit rating as a proxy for country risk. The local currency 	
sovereign credit rating on Spain limits the ratings on Nacional because the 	
company's assets include material amounts of domestic sovereign and bank debt, 	
and it has a largely domestic customer base. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on Nacional reflects that on our long-term ratings on 	
Spain and our view of the potential heightening of country risk for the 	
company if we were to lower the sovereign rating further.	
	
We could lower the ratings on Nacional if we were to lower the ratings on 	
Spain, or if there were a significant weakening of Nacional's business risk 	
profile. We would likely revise the outlook on Nacional to stable if the 	
outlook on Spain were revised to stable. We currently regard a positive rating 	
action as unlikely.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012 	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 	
Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/--   A/Negative/--	
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB+/Negative/--   A/Negative/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

