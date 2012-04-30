TEXT-S&P cuts Nacional de Reaseguros S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On April 26, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+' from 'A', maintaining our negative outlook for the rating. -- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish reinsurer Nacional de Reaseguros S.A. by two notches to 'BBB+' from 'A'. -- The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish reinsurer Nacional de Reaseguros S.A. (Nacional) to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The rating action follows our recent downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+' from 'A' (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The ratings on Nacional are constrained by the sovereign credit ratings on its country of domicile in line with our insurer country risk criteria (see "Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings," published on Feb. 11, 2003). Our criteria use the local currency sovereign credit rating as a proxy for country risk. The local currency sovereign credit rating on Spain limits the ratings on Nacional because the company's assets include material amounts of domestic sovereign and bank debt, and it has a largely domestic customer base. Outlook The negative outlook on Nacional reflects that on our long-term ratings on Spain and our view of the potential heightening of country risk for the company if we were to lower the sovereign rating further. We could lower the ratings on Nacional if we were to lower the ratings on Spain, or if there were a significant weakening of Nacional's business risk profile. We would likely revise the outlook on Nacional to stable if the outlook on Spain were revised to stable. We currently regard a positive rating action as unlikely. Related Criteria And Research -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative, April 26, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003 Ratings List Downgraded To From Nacional de Reaseguros S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- A/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating BBB+/Negative/-- A/Negative/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)