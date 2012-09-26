TEXT-Fitch affirms Lannraig Master Issuer plc

Sept 26 () - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lannraig Master Issuer plc - Series 2011-1's (Lannraig) class A notes as follows: Class A (ISIN XS0684999682) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Lannraig is a UK Master Trust transaction comprising prime buy-to-let loans originated by Clydesdale Bank PLC ('A'/Stable). The underlying mortgages were purchased by Lannraig through the issuance of senior Class A and subordinate Class Z notes. The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable asset performance over the past year and the level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes, which in Fitch's view remains commensurate with a 'AAAsf' rating. As of August 2012, the class A notes had amortised to 94.8% of the original balance, which has led to a steady build-up in credit enhancement to 21.7% from 20.8% at closing. In addition, the volume of loans in arrears is low compared to the typical level in UK prime RMBS. The percentage of loans in arrears by three months or more currently stands at 0.02% of the outstanding principal balance whilst loans in arrears between one and three months stand at 0.24%. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Clydesdale Bank plc and also from Investor Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions