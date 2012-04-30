TEXT-S&P raises Select Medical rating to 'B+'

April 30 - Overview -- U.S.-based specialty hospital and outpatient rehabilitation therapy operator Select Medical Corp. has significantly reduced leverage over the past year, exceeding our base case scenario based on increasing EBITDA. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Select Medical to 'B+' from 'B'. -- We are raising our issue-level rating on Select's senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB-' and our issue-level debt rating on the company's senior subordinated notes due 2015 and senior floating rate notes due 2015 (issued by Select Medical Holdings Corp) to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. These revisions are based on our notching criteria. -- The stable rating outlook on Select reflects our view that the company's financial risk profile will not appreciably change over the next year, particularly with greater clarity for Medicare reimbursement over the next year. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its 'B' corporate credit rating on Mechanicsburg, Penn.-based Select Medical Corp. to 'B+'. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on Select's senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The '1' recovery rating on these notes is unchanged, in accordance with our notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We are raising our issue-level debt rating on the senior floating rate notes due 2015 issued by Select Medical Holdings Corp to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating of '6' on these notes remains unchanged as per our notching criteria for a '6' recovery rating which indicates our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. This action primarily is based on a modest revision to our base case scenario, which includes an increase in our EBITDA margin estimate of 40 basis points and a firmer conviction that the leverage will be sustained at or below 4.5x. Rationale The ratings upgrade on Select Medical reflects the reduction in the company's debt leverage to 4.5x as December 31, 2011; our view that it will remain at or below that level in 2012 on better reimbursement prospects; and our confidence that the company is committed to this level. The ratings reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". We expect Select will remain subject to significant reimbursement risk, particularly from the government as Medicare generates about half of the company's total revenues. However, the April 24, 2012, proposal by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) stating it projects long-term, acute-care (LTAC) payments increasing by about 1.9% in fiscal 2013 somewhat eases near-term reimbursement risk. We expect Select's total revenue to increase by about 5.5% in 2012, a much smaller increase than the 17% growth in 2011 as the Regency acquisition is now fully incorporated into the revenue base. We expect low single-digit increases in both admissions and rates to drive a 6% growth in specialty hospital division revenue, and growth in its contract service business to contribute to an estimated 4% revenue growth in outpatient rehabilitation revenue. We expect Select's lease-adjusted EBITDA margin to decrease about 50 basis points to 14.8% in 2012 to reflect increased infrastructure investments and the difficulty of managing operating costs to meet relatively low rate increases. We view Select's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflected in our calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x in 2011 with our expectation that it remains near that level in 2012. We expect our revenue growth estimates coupled with our anticipated margin decline to drive a small 3% increase in EBITDA. We expect Select to generate about $120 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012, but believe it will be used mostly to fund share repurchases. We believe Select's relatively shareholder-friendly policy will take priority over repaying debt. We view Select's business risk profile as weak because of reimbursement risk and its relatively narrow focus. Government reimbursement risk is the single most significant key credit factor that defines the weak business risk, because Select's most important business, its specialty hospital division, relies on Medicare for about 60% of that division's revenues and nearly 50% of total revenues. This payor concentration is an important consideration, because this division contributes about 75% of Select's total revenues and over 80% of its total EBITDA. This risk is somewhat split among its two kinds of specialty hospitals, LTAC facilities and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Although it appears reimbursement risk for LTACs may now be coming into focus for 2013 based on the recent CMS proposal, longer-term risks remain a key credit factor, because of the lack of clarity about the LTAC hospital subsector, particularly in the absence of Medicare patient criteria. There also are questions about future Medicare payments to inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. The recent federal deficit reduction proposal includes a suggestion regarding possible equalization of payments for certain conditions commonly treated in inpatient rehabilitation facilities and skilled nursing facilities; so we believe the uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending is a key business consideration. We view Select's weak business risk more favorably than we view LifeCare Holdings "vulnerable" business risk profile. LifeCare is focused exclusively on LTACs; Select has greater diversity within its hospital division, with inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in addition to long term acute care hospitals. The outpatient division lowers Select's reliance on Medicare from 60% to just below 50% of total revenues. Liquidity Select Medical's liquidity is strong (as we define the term) for its needs. Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Select Medical's liquidity are: -- We expect coverage of uses to be about 4.5x for the next two years. -- We expect Select to generate about $120 million of discretionary cash flow. -- We expect cash reserves ($12 million as of Dec. 31, 2011) to remain relatively low; revolving credit facility availability should remain around $220 million. -- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital, capital spending of about $90 million, and share repurchase activity of about $100 million per year. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 30%. -- We expect covenant cushions to remain at or above 25% despite tightening covenants. -- We believe Select generally has a high standing in the credit markets. Recovery analysis Our rating on Select Medical's revolving credit facility and term loan is 'BB' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on Select Medical) and a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for substantial (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on Select Medical's senior subordinated notes and Select Medical Holding Corp.'s (the parent holding company of Select Medical Corp.) floating-rate notes is 'B-' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Select Medical Corp., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our rating outlook on Select Medical is stable, reflecting our view that there is no near-term catalyst that should meaningfully change its credit profile. We believe Select will continue to effectively manage its business, given its experience operating in a chronically difficult reimbursement environment. If, unexpectedly, Select is able to grow its earnings by some means such as a very favorable acquisition, or through some highly unlikely positive change in reimbursement that drives the EBITDA margin up about 200 basis points such that lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA falls below 4x and funds from operations to lease-adjusted debt approaches 20%, we could raise the rating. We also need to be confident that the company is committed to that leverage level. Conversely, if reimbursement is far weaker than our expectation, or there is some adverse regulatory change that causes its EBITDA margin to fall about 200 basis points which we believe would increase leverage to about 5x, we could lower the rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Select Medical Corp. Upgraded; Outlook Action Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Upgraded To From Select Medical Corp. Senior Secured BB BB- Recovery rating 1 1 Subordinated B- CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Select Medical Holdings Corp. Senior Unsecured B- CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.