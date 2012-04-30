TEXT-S&P raises Select Medical rating to 'B+'

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2012

April 30 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based specialty hospital and outpatient rehabilitation therapy 	
operator Select Medical Corp. has significantly reduced leverage over the past 	
year, exceeding our base case scenario based on increasing EBITDA.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Select Medical to 'B+' 	
from 'B'.	
     -- We are raising our issue-level rating on Select's senior secured term 	
loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB-' and our issue-level debt 	
rating on the company's senior subordinated notes due 2015 and senior floating 	
rate notes due 2015 (issued by Select Medical Holdings Corp) to 'B-' from 	
'CCC+'. These revisions are based on our notching criteria. 	
     -- The stable rating outlook on Select reflects our view that the 	
company's financial risk profile will not appreciably change over the next 	
year, particularly with greater clarity for Medicare reimbursement over the 	
next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating on Mechanicsburg, Penn.-based Select Medical Corp. to 'B+'. At 	
the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on Select's senior secured 	
term loan and revolving credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The '1' recovery 	
rating on these notes is unchanged, in accordance with our notching criteria 	
for a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
We are raising our issue-level debt rating on the senior floating rate notes 	
due 2015 issued by Select Medical Holdings Corp to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The	
recovery rating of '6' on these notes remains unchanged as per our notching 	
criteria for a '6' recovery rating which indicates our expectation for 	
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. This action 	
primarily is based on a modest revision to our base case scenario, which 	
includes an increase in our EBITDA margin estimate of 40 basis points and a 	
firmer conviction that the leverage will be sustained at or below 4.5x.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings upgrade on Select Medical reflects the reduction in the company's 	
debt leverage to 4.5x as December 31, 2011; our view that it will remain at or 	
below that level in 2012 on better reimbursement prospects; and our confidence 	
that the company is committed to this level. The ratings reflect our 	
assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial 	
risk profile as "highly leveraged". We expect Select will remain subject to 	
significant reimbursement risk, particularly from the government as Medicare 	
generates about half of the company's total revenues. However, the April 24, 	
2012, proposal by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) stating 	
it projects long-term, acute-care (LTAC) payments increasing by about 1.9% in 	
fiscal 2013 somewhat eases near-term reimbursement risk. We expect Select's 	
total revenue to increase by about 5.5% in 2012, a much smaller increase than 	
the 17% growth in 2011 as the Regency acquisition is now fully incorporated 	
into the revenue base. We expect low single-digit increases in both admissions 	
and rates to drive a 6% growth in specialty hospital division revenue, and 	
growth in its contract service business to contribute to an estimated 4% 	
revenue growth in outpatient rehabilitation revenue. We expect Select's 	
lease-adjusted EBITDA margin to decrease about 50 basis points to 14.8% in 	
2012 to reflect increased infrastructure investments and the difficulty of 	
managing operating costs to meet relatively low rate increases.	
	
We view Select's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflected in our 	
calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x in 2011 with our expectation that 	
it remains near that level in 2012. We expect our revenue growth estimates 	
coupled with our anticipated margin decline to drive a small 3% increase in 	
EBITDA. We expect Select to generate about $120 million of discretionary cash 	
flow in 2012, but believe it will be used mostly to fund share repurchases. We 	
believe Select's relatively shareholder-friendly policy will take priority 	
over repaying debt. 	
	
We view Select's business risk profile as weak because of reimbursement risk 	
and its relatively narrow focus. Government reimbursement risk is the single 	
most significant key credit factor that defines the weak business risk, 	
because Select's most important business, its specialty hospital division, 	
relies on Medicare for about 60% of that division's revenues and nearly 50% of 	
total revenues. This payor concentration is an important consideration, 	
because this division contributes about 75% of Select's total revenues and 	
over 80% of its total EBITDA. This risk is somewhat split among its two kinds 	
of specialty hospitals, LTAC facilities and inpatient rehabilitation 	
hospitals. Although it appears reimbursement risk for LTACs may now be coming 	
into focus for 2013 based on the recent CMS proposal, longer-term risks remain 	
a key credit factor, because of the lack of clarity about the LTAC hospital 	
subsector, particularly in the absence of Medicare patient criteria. There 	
also are questions about future Medicare payments to inpatient rehabilitation 	
hospitals. The recent federal deficit reduction proposal includes a suggestion 	
regarding possible equalization of payments for certain conditions commonly 	
treated in inpatient rehabilitation facilities and skilled nursing facilities; 	
so we believe the uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care 	
spending is a key business consideration. 	
	
We view Select's weak business risk more favorably than we view LifeCare 	
Holdings "vulnerable" business risk profile. LifeCare is focused exclusively 	
on LTACs; Select has greater diversity within its hospital division, with 	
inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in addition to long term acute care 	
hospitals. The outpatient division lowers Select's reliance on Medicare from 	
60% to just below 50% of total revenues.  	
	
Liquidity	
Select Medical's liquidity is strong (as we define the term) for its needs. 	
Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 	
months. Relevant aspects of Select Medical's liquidity are: 	
     -- We expect coverage of uses to be about 4.5x for the next two years.	
     -- We expect Select to generate about $120 million of discretionary cash 	
flow.	
     -- We expect cash reserves ($12 million as of Dec. 31, 2011) to remain 	
relatively low; revolving credit facility availability should remain around 	
$220 million.	
     -- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital, 	
capital spending of about $90 million, and share repurchase activity of about 	
$100 million per year.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 30%.	
     -- We expect covenant cushions to remain at or above 25% despite 	
tightening covenants.	
     -- We believe Select generally has a high standing in the credit markets.	
Recovery analysis	
Our rating on Select Medical's revolving credit facility and term loan is 'BB' 	
(two notches above the corporate credit rating on Select Medical) and a 	
recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for substantial (90% to 	
100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on Select 	
Medical's senior subordinated notes and Select Medical Holding Corp.'s (the 	
parent holding company of Select Medical Corp.) floating-rate notes is 'B-' 	
(two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating 	
is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the 	
event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery 	
report on Select Medical Corp., to be published following this report on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Select Medical is stable, reflecting our view that there 	
is no near-term catalyst that should meaningfully change its credit profile. 	
We believe Select will continue to effectively manage its business, given its 	
experience operating in a chronically difficult reimbursement environment. If, 	
unexpectedly, Select is able to grow its earnings by some means such as a very 	
favorable acquisition, or through some highly unlikely positive change in 	
reimbursement that drives the EBITDA margin up about 200 basis points such 	
that lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA falls below 4x and funds from operations to 	
lease-adjusted debt approaches 20%, we could raise the rating.  We also need 	
to be confident that the company is committed to that leverage level. 	
Conversely, if reimbursement is far weaker than our expectation, or there is 	
some adverse regulatory change that causes its EBITDA margin to fall about 200 	
basis points which we believe would increase leverage to about 5x, we could 	
lower the rating.  	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Select Medical Corp.	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B/Positive/--	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Select Medical Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 BB-	
Recovery rating                         1                  1	
 Subordinated                           B-                 CCC+	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
Select Medical Holdings Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 CCC+	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

