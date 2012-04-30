FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates On Assignment loan a prelim 'BB-'
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates On Assignment loan a prelim 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its existing
preliminary ratings for Calabasas, Calif.-based On Assignment Inc. are
unaffected by the addition of a $100 million term loan A, an increase in the
size of its revolving credit to $75 million ($25 million funded) from $50
million, and a reduction in the amount of its term loan B to $365 million from
$490 million. We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' rating to the company's
$100 million term loan A due 2017 with a preliminary recovery rating of '3'. The
'3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.	
	
We expect On Assignment to use the net proceeds and newly issued common stock 	
to pay for its $600 million acquisition of Apex Systems Inc., and to refinance 	
its existing debt. Including our operating lease adjustment and potential 	
earn-outs, pro forma for the acquisition and financing transactions, debt to 	
EBITDA was roughly 4x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We now expect 	
pro forma lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense to be around 5.5x 	
versus 5.0x in 2012, because of the lower average cost of debt. 	
	
The corporate credit rating for On Assignment is preliminary 'BB-' and the 	
rating outlook is stable. The preliminary 'BB-' rating reflects our 	
expectation that On Assignment will be able to reduce leverage, generate 	
positive discretionary cash flow, and maintain an adequate cushion of covenant 	
compliance over the intermediate term. Following the acquisition, which 	
essentially doubles the size of the company, On Assignment primarily will be 	
an IT staffing firm, but will also operate in life sciences staffing, 	
physician staffing, travel nursing, and allied health care. We expect 	
lease-adjusted pro forma leverage to decline to the mid-to-high-3x area by the 	
second half of 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating 	
rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on On Assignment, published 	
April 11, 2012.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
On Assignment Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating          BB-(prelim)/Stable/--	
 $75M revolv credit fac           BB-(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                3(prelim)	
 $365M term loan B                BB-(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                3(prelim)	
	
New Rating	
	
On Assignment Inc.	
 $100M term loan A due 2017       BB-(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                3(prelim)	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

