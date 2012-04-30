TEXT-S&P cuts Spanish insurer CESCE to 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On April 26, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+' from 'A', maintaining our negative outlook. -- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish insurer Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. by two notches to 'BBB' from 'A-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view of the company's stable stand-alone credit profile and our anticipation that its underwriting and capital adequacy should remain good over the next two years. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish insurer Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. (CESCE) to 'BBB' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action follows our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+' from 'A' (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We lowered the ratings on CESCE by two notches in line with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs; see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010). The ratings now reflect CESCE's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which remains at 'bbb'. The ratings on CESCE take into account our view of a "high" likelihood that the Spanish government would provide sufficient extraordinary support to CESCE in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our GRE criteria, we consider CESCE's role for the government to be "very important" and the link between them to be "strong". However, due to the narrow gap between CESCE's SACP and the sovereign rating, we no longer include a rating uplift for additional support from the sovereign. Before today's rating action, we included two notches of uplift for government support in our ratings on CESCE. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of CESCE's SACP and our anticipation that the company's underwriting and capital adequacy should remain good and sustainable over the next two years. We could lower the ratings on CESCE if we were to lower the ratings on Spain by more than one notch, or if there were a significant weakening of CESCE's business or financial risk profile. We currently regard a positive rating action as unlikely. Related Criteria And Research -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative, April 26, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003 Ratings List Downgraded To From Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating BBB/Stable/-- A-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)