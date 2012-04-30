FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Spanish insurer CESCE to 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 30, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Spanish insurer CESCE to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- On April 26, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Kingdom of 	
Spain to 'BBB+' from 'A', maintaining our negative outlook.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our ratings on Spanish insurer Compania 	
Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. by two notches to 'BBB' 	
from 'A-'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view of the company's stable 	
stand-alone credit profile and our anticipation that its underwriting and 	
capital adequacy should remain good over the next two years. 	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its financial 	
strength and counterparty credit ratings on Spanish insurer Compania Espanola 	
de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A. (CESCE) to 'BBB' from 'A-'. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+' from 	
'A' (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative," published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal).	
	
We lowered the ratings on CESCE by two notches in line with our criteria for 	
government-related entities (GREs; see "Rating Government-Related Entities: 	
Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010). The ratings now reflect 	
CESCE's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which remains at 'bbb'. 	
	
The ratings on CESCE take into account our view of a "high" likelihood that 	
the Spanish government would provide sufficient extraordinary support to CESCE 	
in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our GRE criteria, we 	
consider CESCE's role for the government to be "very important" and the link 	
between them to be "strong". However, due to the narrow gap between CESCE's 	
SACP and the sovereign rating, we no longer include a rating uplift for 	
additional support from the sovereign. Before today's rating action, we 	
included two notches of uplift for government support in our ratings on CESCE. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view of CESCE's SACP and our anticipation that 	
the company's underwriting and capital adequacy should remain good and 	
sustainable over the next two years. 	
	
We could lower the ratings on CESCE if we were to lower the ratings on Spain 	
by more than one notch, or if there were a significant weakening of CESCE's 	
business or financial risk profile. We currently regard a positive rating 	
action as unlikely.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012 	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 	
Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Compania Espanola de Seguros de Credito a la Exportacion S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/--      A-/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating              BBB/Stable/--      A-/Stable/--	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column. 	
	
 (New York Ratings Team)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.