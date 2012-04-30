FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts 8 Morgan Stanley Capital 2005-RR6 ratings
#Funds News
April 30, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 8 Morgan Stanley Capital 2005-RR6 ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW 	
     -- We lowered our ratings on eight classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I 	
Inc.'s series 2005-RR6, a U.S. CMBS re-REMIC transaction, and removed them 	
from CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on classes A-2FX and A-2FL and removed them 	
from CreditWatch with negative implications, and subsequently withdrew them 	
following full repayment of the principal balance.	
     -- The downgrades reflect our analysis of the transaction's liability 	
structure and the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral using 	
our criteria for rating global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets.	
     -- The downgrades also reflect interest shortfalls affecting the 	
transaction according to the April 24, 2012, trustee report.	
     -- We lowered our ratings on classes E and F to 'D (sf)' due to interest 	
shortfalls that we expect will continue for the foreseeable future.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes of commercial 	
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) pass-through certificates from Morgan 	
Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2005-RR6 (MSC 2005-RR6), a U.S. CMBS 	
resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction, 	
and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same 	
time, we affirmed our ratings on classes A-2FX and A-2FL and removed them from 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. Subsequently, we withdrew our ratings 	
on classes A-2FX and A-2FL after the transaction paid the principal balance in 	
full (see list).	
	
The downgrades reflect our analysis of the transaction's liability structure 	
and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our global 	
collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets 	
criteria. We also considered the transaction's exposure to underlying CMBS 	
collateral that we have downgraded. The downgraded collateral securities are 	
from eight transactions and total $67.1 million (24.6% of the total asset 	
balance).	
	
The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions 	
to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's 	
default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress 	
tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test) in our 	
analysis (for more information, see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance 	
Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012).	
	
The downgrades also reflect our analysis following interest shortfalls to the 	
transaction. We also considered the potential for additional classes to 	
experience interest shortfalls in the future. 	
	
According to the April 24, 2012, trustee report, cumulative interest 	
shortfalls to the transaction totaled $3.6 million affecting class B and the 	
classes subordinate to it. The interest shortfalls were the result of interest 	
shortfalls on 12 of the underlying CMBS transactions primarily due to the 	
master servicer's recovery of prior advances, appraisal subordinate 	
entitlement reductions (ASERs), servicers' nonrecoverability determinations 	
for advances, and special servicing fees. We lowered our ratings on classes E 	
and F to 'D (sf)' due to interest shortfalls that we expect will continue for 	
the foreseeable future. If the interest shortfalls to MSC 2005-RR6 continue, 	
we will evaluate the shortfalls and may take further rating actions as we 	
determine appropriate.	
	
According to the April 24, 2012, trustee report, 58 CMBS classes ($273.1 	
million, 100%) from 39 distinct transactions issued between 1996 and 2005 	
collateralize MSC 2005-RR6. Our analysis of MSC 2005-RR6 reflected the 	
transaction's exposure to the following CMBS certificates that Standard & 	
Poor's has downgraded:	
 	
     -- PNC Mortgage Acceptance Corp.'s series 2000-C2 (classes J and K; $14.2 	
million, 5.2%); 	
     -- Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-HQ5 (class J; $10.0 million, 	
3.7%); and	
     -- LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2000-C5 (classes G and F; $9.0 	
million, 3.3%).	
 	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 	
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 	
to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
 	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
     -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 	
25, 2004. 	
 	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.	
Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series 2005-RR6	
                  Rating	
Class     To                     From	
A-3FX     BBB- (sf)              A (sf)/Watch Neg	
A-3FL     BBB- (sf)              A (sf)/Watch Neg	
A-J       B- (sf)                BBB (sf)/Watch Neg	
B         CCC- (sf)              BB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
C         CCC- (sf)              B (sf)/Watch Neg	
D         CCC- (sf)              B- (sf)/Watch Neg	
E         D (sf)                 CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
F         D (sf)                 CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED, REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH, AND WITHDRAWN	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.	
Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series 2005-RR6	
                  Rating	
Class     To      Interim        From	
A-2FX     NR      A (sf)         A (sf)/Watch Neg	
A-2FL     NR      A (sf)         A (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
NR-Not rated.

