TEXT-S&P revises Coffeyville Resources outlook to developing

Overview

-- CVR Energy Inc., the Sugarland, Texas-based owner of independent oil refiner and fertilizer producer Coffeyville Resources LLC, entered into a transaction agreement in relation to Icahn Partners L.P.’s unsolicited take-over offer valuing CVR at $2.6 billion.

-- We are affirming our ‘B+’ corporate credit rating on Coffeyville, as well as our ‘BB’ and ‘B+’ issue ratings on its first- and second-lien debt. The ‘1’ and ‘4’ recovery ratings on this debt remain unchanged.

-- We are revising the outlook to developing from stable. The developing outlook indicates we could raise or lower the rating over the next six months to two years, depending on the outcome of Icahn’s efforts to gain control and sell the enterprise. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B+’ corporate credit rating on Coffeyville Resources LLC and revised the outlook on the rating to developing from stable. We also affirmed our ‘BB’ rating on the first-lien senior secured notes and the ‘B+’ rating on the second-lien senior secured notes. Rationale Coffeyville Resources’ indirect parent CVR Energy Inc. received an unsolicited takeover offer from Icahn Partners L.P. The offer, for $30 per share plus a contingent cash payment right for any premium if a sale goes through at a higher price within 15 months, equates to about a $2.6 billion valuation. Any rating action depends on the outcome of Icahn’s efforts to realize value--either negatively by leveraging CVR or selling it to a weaker company, or positively by selling it to a larger, higher rated company. In addition, we could raise the ratings if we believe management (either current management if a takeover does not occur, or new management if one does) will maintain current financial policy. We largely base Coffeyville’s “weak” business risk and “significant” financial risk profiles on the refining sector’s volatility, and Coffeyville’s concentrated asset base. Although we expect Coffeyville’s refining business will continue to earn high short-term margins because of discounted crude oil stocks in the PADD-II region, pipeline developments like the Enbridge-Enterprise Seaway pipeline reversal and the Keystone XL pipeline extension are likely to compress the discount in the future, and we believe Coffeyville still remains exposed to unpredictable cyclical swings in long-term commodity pricing. We do not expect refined product demand to strengthen materially, assuming sustained high prices and a slow economic recovery. Our economists currently project baseline GDP growth in the U.S. averaging about 2% in 2012, slightly exceeding the 1.8% pace we think the economy grew in 2011. Although we believe the risk of recession has receded to 20%, the forecast still suggests that even highly profitable refineries, such as those like Coffeyville in the PADD-II region, may be subject to a weaker economy and cyclical downturn. Coffeyville’s Dec. 31, 2011, year-end debt to EBITDA was 1.3x, and we expect this to stay steady in 2012, even assuming that crude differentials and crack spreads (the price differential between crude oil and the refined product) moderate slightly, although a sustained crude discount could help reduce the ratio further. Compared with peers, the Coffeyville and Wynnewood refineries benefit from low operating costs per barrel. The company can also benefit from the 12.9 Nelson complexity score at Coffeyville and 9.3 score at Wynnewood by processing heavier or sourer crude slates when price differentials exist. Similarly, its PADD-II Group 3 locations can help when the market is undersupplied and refined products are at premium prices. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Coffeyville had about $447 million of first-lien senior secured term notes outstanding and about $223 million of second-lien senior secured notes. It also had a $400 million asset backed revolving credit facility, which we do not rate, with $86.1 million in letter of credit commitments and $313.9 million of availability. CVR Partners L.P., a master limited partnership with common units held 70/30 between Coffeyville and public holders owns the fertilizer business, Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC (CRNF). CRNF has an additional $125 million term loan and an undrawn $25 million revolving credit facility that we include in our credit metrics. Coffeyville also indirectly holds the noneconomic general partner interest. The ratings reflect the following strengths:

-- If Icahn gains control, it may sell Coffeyville to a large, well-diversified refiner with a higher rating;

-- The addition of the Wynnewood refinery and the dual train layout for key facilities at Coffeyville partly mitigates asset concentration and increases reliability and maintenance flexibility;

-- A significant West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pricing benchmark discount to Brent crude since early 2011 has increased refiners’ profits in PADD II;

-- Coffeyville’s high-complexity refinery assets and pipeline connectivity allow it to take advantage of crude differentials to WTI and its PADD II location can help product pricing;

-- Diversification of cash flows between the refining and fertilizer businesses;

-- Competitive cost structure for the fertilizer business;

-- Gathering and storage assets that allow the project to lower its crude cost and take advantage of contango pricing; and

-- A fuel supply intermediation agreement with Vitol at the Coffeyville refinery, which minimizes inventory costs and outsources hedging risk. In our view, the following weaknesses partly offset the strengths:

-- If Icahn gains control, it could adopt a more aggressive financial policy, or sell Coffeyville to an owner with a weaker rating;

-- Significant commodity and pricing volatility in the merchant refining and fertilizer business; and

-- Although the Wynnewood acquisition added some diversity to the asset base, the refineries are in the same PADD II region and subject to similar geographic economics. Currently, we expect Coffeyville will benefit from a sustained price discount for WTI crude relative to Brent until the supply-demand imbalance at the Cushing hub gets resolved. While several factors influence this differential, we believe the long-term solution to excess crude inventory at Cushing is likely to be the completion of a pipeline--possibly the Seaway reversal, expected to open in second-quarter 2012 at about 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), with an expansion to about 400,000 bpd expected by early 2013. The Cushing discount allows PADD II refiners that get feedstock priced off of WTI to realize a significant increase in crack spreads. Coffeyville, Wynnewood, and other Mid-Continent refiners reported 2011 crack spreads of $20 to $35 per barrel, more than double the average NYMEX 2:1:1 crack spread for 2010. While we do not expect such margins to last indefinitely, and some other profitability factors are likely to remain volatile, we conservatively expect Coffeyville’s crack spreads to average in the mid-teens through late 2013. At the same time, fertilizer margins have improved due to strong agricultural demand, which we also expect to remain robust for at least 2012 given Coffeyville’s advance sales. Coffeyville Resources is a 185,000 bpd independent refiner and marketer of high-value transportation fuels, and a low-cost producer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) fertilizers. The company’s petroleum segment consists of two refineries--the Coffeyville refinery in Kansas (115,000 bpd capacity, 12.9 complexity) and the Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma (70,000 bpd capacity, 9.3 complexity). The adjacent fertilizer plant at Coffeyville produces an average 1,225 tons of ammonia daily and 2,025 tons of UAN and, when natural gas prices are high, it enjoys cost advantages over natural-gas-based fertilizer plants because it uses petroleum coke produced at the refinery rather than natural gas. Supporting businesses constitute less than 5% of EBITDA projections and include a crude oil-gathering system, an asphalt and refined fuels terminal facility, and a crude oil pipeline system. We do not view revenue from these businesses as significant credit factors for Coffeyville. However, the gathering system does benefit the refineries’ realized crude differential. We consolidate Coffeyville’s fertilizer partnership, CVR Partners, which provides some additional cash flow diversity. The fertilizer business is competitive because it is near agricultural markets and runs on low value petroleum coke, although we expect distributions will fluctuate over time along with the agricultural commodity sector. Liquidity We currently view Coffeyville’s liquidity as “strong”, with about $1.2 billion of expected sources over the next year and significant cushion under its financial covenants. The company had a large cash position, totaling almost $388 million on a consolidated basis as of Dec. 31, 2011, well in excess of expected operating requirements for the next year. Other liquidity sources include full availability under Coffeyville’s upsized $400 million asset-based loan facility and $25 million of CRNF credit, and about $500 million of funds from operations in the 12 months under our assumptions. We estimate about $372 million of uses for the next year, including about $150 million of working capital requirements, $180 million in capital spending, and about $40 million of distributions to public unitholders of the master limited partnership. Recovery analysis Our ‘BB’ issue-level rating and ‘1’ recovery rating on Coffeyville’s first-lien senior secured term notes indicates that we expect a very high recovery (90% to 100%) if a default occurs. Our ‘B+’ issue-level rating and ‘4’ recovery rating on Coffeyville’s second-lien senior secured term notes indicates that we expect an average recovery (30% to 50%) if a default occurs. For more details on our analysis, please see our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The developing outlook indicates the bidirectional potential over the next six months to two years, depending on whether Icahn leverages CVR or sells it to a weaker company, in which case we could lower the rating, or sells it to a larger, higher rated company, which could result in a higher rating. If the hostile takeover does not go through, we could raise the ratings if we believe management is committed to maintain the company’s current financial policy and maintain debt to EBITDA ratio below 2x on a sustained basis. We believe such metrics are achievable given our expectation for strong margins and cash flows until 2013 due to the company’s exposure to favorable refining and fertilizer dynamics. A downgrade may become likely if the hostile takeover spurs an increase in leverage or if refining and fertilizer margins contract such that we expect sustained debt to EBITDA above 3.5x. Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining Industry, Nov. 28, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb.16, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised

To From Coffeyville Resources LLC Corporate credit rating B+/Developing/-- B+/Stable/-- 1st-lien senior secured notes BB Recovery rating 1 2nd-lien senior secured notes B+ Recovery rating 4