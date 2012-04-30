TEXT-S&P says Delta Air Lines rtgs unchanged by refinery purchase

April 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Delta Air Lines Inc. (B/Stable/--) are not affected by the company’s plan to purchase an oil refinery. Delta announced today that it has reached an agreement to buy a recently closed refinery from Phillips 66 for $180 million ($30 million of which will be offset by assistance from the state of Pennsylvania) and will invest an additional $100 million in the refinery. The plan, which has been the topic of unconfirmed press reports recently, would involve Delta hiring management and employees to restart the Trainer refinery near Philadelphia and convert its production to include a higher proportion of jet fuel (which is expensive, particularly in the northeastern U.S.). Delta has lined up contractual arrangements for obtaining oil to refine and buyers for the refined products (e.g., diesel fuel and gasoline) that it does not need. The airline suggests that this could save it $300 million annually in jet fuel expense. The surprising move is intended to lower ongoing jet fuel costs, rather than being part of a hedging strategy. Delta has made various arrangements to mitigate operating and market risks. Still, it commits the airline to owning and operating a complex business outside of its expertise, and one that can incur substantial unplanned costs related to environmental regulations, accidents, or other unforeseen operating problems. In any case, we do not see this as material to Delta’s credit, given the airline’s annual operating cash flow of about $4 billion and its adjusted debt burden (including leases and retiree liabilities) of $33 billion. Delta reported solid first-quarter results, and its business and financial outlook comfortably support its current ‘B’ corporate credit rating.