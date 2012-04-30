FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Language Line Holdings to 'B'
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Language Line Holdings to 'B'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. translation service provider Language Line's     
fourth-quarter operating performance was below our expectations; the company
increased its dividend pay-out and its covenants step down. 	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 	
'B+'.	
     -- We lowering our issue-level ratings on the company's first-lien debt 	
to 'B' from 'B+' and on its second-lien facilities to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the 	
company will continue to generate moderate discretionary cash flow.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Language Line Holdings LLC to 'B' from 'B+.'	
	
We also lowered our ratings on Language Line's first-lien credit facilities to 	
'B' from 'B+.' The recovery rating remains at '3', indicating our expectation 	
of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment 	
default.	
	
In addition, we lowered our ratings on the company's second-lien credit 	
facilities to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating 	
our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of 	
a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
We lowered Language Line's corporate credit rating because of the company's 	
underperformance and very aggressive financial policy, which we believe 	
increases financial risk in light of covenant step-downs later this year. We 	
believe that the company's headroom against financial covenants could narrow 	
this year below 15%. 	
	
The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that 	
Language Line's financial policy will remain very aggressive and leverage will 	
remain high, which underpins our assessment of the financial risk profile as 	
"highly leveraged." The rating also reflects the company's vulnerability to 	
clients moving their translation services in-house, and continued pricing 	
pressure in the over-the-phone interpretation (OPI) market. The company is 	
also vulnerable to economic cyclicality. We believe the company's revenue will 	
continue to decline at a low-single-digit percent rate over the near term. 	
These factors contribute to our view of Language Line's business profile as 	
"weak."	
	
Clients typically use Language Line as a supplement to in-house, multilingual 	
capabilities. Although Language Line is the leading outsourced OPI provider, 	
the company's clients could move more of their translation services in-house. 	
Spanish-language OPI accounts for around 70% of Language Line's total billed 	
minutes. As the volume of Spanish-English translation demand grows and Spanish 	
language ability becomes more prevalent, it can become more economical for a 	
client to reduce outsourcing. The company's customer base is reasonably 	
diversified, with its largest customer accounting for less than 5% of its 	
sales. However, four industries--insurance, financial services, health care, 	
and government--accounted for more than 70% of revenue. Consolidation or 	
weakness in these industries could affect Language Line's operating 	
performance. 	
	
In 2012, we expect revenue will decline at a low-single-digit percentage rate, 	
while EBITDA could decline at a mid-single-digit rate. We expect the company 	
should be able to maintain a good EBITDA margin (excluding equity-based 	
compensation) of more than 40%, partially because of variable components in 	
its cost structure. 	
	
For the fourth quarter, revenue declined 5% year over year because of a 	
decrease in OPI minutes and a decline in average rate per minute (ARPM). Over 	
the same period, EBITDA (which is not the same as covenant EBITDA and excludes 	
equity-based compensation expense) declined 15%. The company's EBITDA margin, 	
excluding equity compensation expense/credit, was 44.8% for the year ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011. In our view, Language Line has a highly leveraged financial 	
profile. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) was 	
5.7x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. This is in line with the indicative 	
financial risk threshold ratio of debt-to-EBITDA greater than 5.0x that we 	
associate with a highly leveraged financial profile in our criteria. EBITDA 	
coverage of interest was 2.1x for the year. In 2012, we believe leverage will 	
remain in the mid-5x area and coverage will remain in the low-2x area.	
	
Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was 11.9% for 2011, down 	
from 60.9% in 2010 due to higher interest expense and higher dividend 	
payments. In 2012, we expect conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow 	
of roughly 20%, as a portion of dividend payments in 2011 were related to tax 	
obligations of its sponsors as a result of the late 2010 refinancing 	
transactions, which will not repeat in 2012. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Language Line has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the 	
next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations, assumptions, and factors: 	
     -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 	
more than 1.2x. 	
     -- Net sources would remain positive despite a 15% EBITDA decline. 	
     -- The company will maintain covenant compliance, even in the event of a 	
15% decrease in EBITDA. 	
     -- Because of the company's revolver availability and cash flow 	
generation, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. 	
	
Liquidity sources include cash balances, which were $18.3 million at Dec. 31, 	
2011, and access to a $50 million undrawn revolving credit facility due 2015. 	
We expect the company will generate moderately positive discretionary cash 	
flow in 2012. Working capital and capital expenditures have not been a 	
significant use of cash. Language Line's term loan amortizes at a rate of 	
roughly $5.3 million annually, which it can cover with discretionary cash 	
flow. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had more than a 15% cushion of compliance 	
with its financial covenants; however, its covenants tighten twice in 2012. 	
The leverage covenant is not computed by netting cash against debt. Although 	
Language Line generates moderately positive discretionary cash flow, we are 	
uncertain it will pay down debt to maintain an appropriate cushion of 	
compliance with its financial covenants, given its historically aggressive 	
financial policy.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Language Line, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. 	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is stable. Although we expect Language Line's operating 	
performance to remain weak and its financial policy to remain aggressive, we 	
believe the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the near term. 	
	
We could review the rating for a downgrade if we become convinced that the 	
company's margin of compliance with financial covenants could drop below 10%, 	
with the potential for further narrowing. Such a scenario would also include 	
declines in discretionary cash flow to a level where increased fees associated 	
with a potential amendment to its credit agreement could meaningfully reduce 	
liquidity. In addition to dividend payments, factors that could contribute to 	
such a scenario include declines or slower growth in OPI minutes and/or 	
faster-than-expected deterioration of ARPM. Other such factors include client 	
negotiating pressure, customers moving translation services in-house or to 	
competitors, and customer consolidation. 	
	
Although less likely, we could raise the rating if the company resumes revenue 	
and EBITDA growth (without any benefit from equity compensation credits), 	
reduces leverage, maintains an adequate cushion of compliances with covenants, 	
and convincingly establishes a less aggressive financial policy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors, July 2, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Language Line Holdings LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B+/Negative/--	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Language Line LLC	
Tele-Interpreters Acquisition LLC	
 Senior Secured revolver & term ln B    B                  B+	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3	
 Senior Secured bk ln due 2016          CCC+               B-	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

