FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms City of Ottawa ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms City of Ottawa ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are affirming our 'AA+' long-term issuer credit and senior 	
unsecured debt ratings on the City of Ottawa. 	
     -- The affirmation reflects our view of Ottawa's very positive liquidity, 	
wealthy and stable local economy, and moderate debt burden.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the city will 	
continue to maintain very positive liquidity levels in the next two years 	
despite moderate after-capital deficits in 2012 and 2013, and that the 	
tax-supported debt burden could peak at about 78% in 2013.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+' 	
long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the City of 	
Ottawa, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable.	
	
The affirmation reflects our view of the city's very positive liquidity, 	
wealthy and stable local economy, and currently moderate tax-supported debt 	
burden.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect what we consider to be the following positive factors:	
     -- Ottawa's strong credit profile benefits from its very positive 	
liquidity. At the end of 2011, the city had cash and investments of C$1.1 	
billion-C$1.2 billion, by our estimates. In addition, it had a banking 	
facility of C$100 million (which was undrawn) and held sinking funds of close 	
to C$90 million. By our calculation, those cash and investment holdings 	
translated into estimated free cash and liquid assets totaling close to C$430 	
million. Our ratio of free cash and liquid assets plus committed facilities to 	
prospective debt service cost was more than 300%. Ottawa also has good access 	
to Canada's well-developed capital markets, in our view. We expect that the 	
city will draw down its cash balances somewhat in 2012 and 2013 to support its 	
capital programs, but liquidity will remain very positive.	
     -- The local economy is stable, with high wealth and income levels. We 	
believe the city's GDP per capita was above the provincial average of about 	
C$46,000 at the end of 2011. Historically, the Ottawa census metropolitan area 	
has had one of the highest median family incomes in the country. Its large 	
share of public-sector employment (which stems from the federal civil service, 	
provincial school boards, hospitals, universities, and colleges and the city's 	
administration) provides a high level of employment stability. Employment 	
increased close to 1.0% and the unemployment rate fell to 5.9% from 6.6% in 	
2011, remaining below the provincial rate of 7.8%. Construction activity 	
indicators weakened, however. Building permits and housing starts declined 5% 	
and 9%, respectively, in 2011, and income support recipients increased 4%. We 	
believe that federal and provincial deficit-fighting measures will constrain 	
the local labor market and the pace of local economic activity might slow 	
somewhat in 2012 as a result. 	
     -- Historically, the city's debt burden has been low-to-moderate. At the 	
end of 2011, the burden stood at 57% of projected operating revenues by our 	
estimate. For much of the past decade, the burden hovered near 45% of 	
operating revenues. With expanded capital projects in 2012 and 2013, we expect 	
the burden to rise to about 78% by the end of 2013, which we believe is still 	
moderate. 	
	
Partially offsetting these credit strengths are the following:	
     -- Financial results in 2011 followed a recent pattern of small operating 	
surpluses and moderate after-capital deficits. By our estimate, Ottawa 	
generated an operating surplus of about 6% of operating revenues and an 	
after-capital deficit of 12% of total revenues. Its operating and 	
after-capital results deteriorated substantially beginning in 2009 and have 	
remained below those of most peers since. We do not expect a substantial 	
improvement in operating results for 2012, and after-capital deficits could 	
deteriorate further in 2012 and 2013, owing to expanded capital programs. 	
     -- Ottawa intends to expand its capital programs substantially in 2012 	
and 2013. Capital works will focus primarily on the transportation network and 	
transit, much of which is in preparation for the construction of the Ottawa 	
Light Rail Transit (OLRT) project. We expect the capital program to be about 	
C$970 million in 2012 and C$2.2 billion in 2013 as work begins on the OLRT. 	
The city plans to issue about C$450 million in 2012 and C$300 million in 2013 	
as part of the funding packages for the programs. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Ottawa will 	
maintain very positive liquidity levels in the next two years and that local 	
economic growth will remain healthy. We expect that the city will produce a 	
modest operating surplus and a moderate after-capital deficit in 2012 and that 	
the tax burden could reach a peak of about 78% in 2013 as a result of 	
borrowing plans for 2012 and 2013. Continued weak financial results, a 	
significant decline in liquidity, or a substantial increase in debt burden in 	
the next two years could place downward pressure on the ratings. A sustained 	
and material improvement in financial results (including a return or 	
near-return to balanced capital results) and a decline in the debt burden, 	
coupled with maintenance of very positive liquidity, are preconditions for an 	
upgrade.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 	
2010	
	
Rating List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ottawa (City of)	
 Issuer credit rating                   AA+/Stable/--      	
 Senior unsecured debt                  AA+

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.