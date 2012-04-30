FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates The Container Store 'B-'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 30, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates The Container Store 'B-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- U.S.-based container products provider The Container Store Inc. 	
refinanced its domestic bank debt and mezzanine notes. 	
     -- After receiving final documents and reviewing the terms, we are 	
assigning a 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company.	
     -- We are also assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating and a '4' recovery 	
rating to the company's $275 million term loan.	
     -- The outlook is stable, based on our belief that the company's credit 	
metrics will remain in line with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. 	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating to Coppell, Texas-based The Container Store Inc. The 	
outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating (the same as the 	
corporate credit rating) with the '4' recovery rating to the company's $275 	
million term loan facility, reflecting our expectation for 30% to 50% recovery 	
in the event of default. The company used proceeds from the facility to 	
refinance its domestic bank loan and mezzanine notes. 	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's view that The Container Store Inc. has a 	
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria, 	
resulting from the 2007 leveraged buyout (LBO) of the company by Leonard Green 	
& Partners L.P. This acquisition added a substantial amount of debt to the 	
company's balance sheet and led to a significant weakening of cash flow 	
protection measures. Moreover, The Container Store's postbuyout capital 	
structure includes preferred equity, which accrues dividends. We see this 	
security as a means for extracting cash, if the credit facility is amended in 	
the future to provide for this, and we would anticipate the replacement of the 	
preferred stock with debt upon a future change in control. As such, we treat 	
this preferred stock and the accrued dividend as debt in our ratio 	
calculation, according to our criteria.	
	
Credit measures have remained weak since the LBO transaction and are unlikely 	
to significantly improve over the near term. Although we expect profitability 	
improvement to propel modest EBITDA growth over the near term, we anticipate 	
total debt to EBITDA will likely remain elevated at over 10x and EBITDA 	
interest coverage will remain thin at less than 1.0x.	
	
We view the company's business profile as "vulnerable," under our criteria, 	
reflecting its participation in the very fragmented storage and organization 	
segment of the retail industry, and competitive pressures from mass retailers, 	
discounters, and home furnishing retailers. We anticipate modest operational 	
gains as the U.S. economy continues to improve, but Elfa's (Container Store's 	
international subsidiary) performance will likely remain challenged by the 	
weakness in Europe. 	
	
Our specific assumptions for The Container Store for fiscal 2012 include the 	
following:	
     -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit area resulting from low- to 	
mid-single-digit same-store sales growth and sales from newly opened stores. 	
     -- 2012 EBITDA margin benefiting from sales leverage and improving 	
modestly from the expected 14.3% at the end of fiscal 2011.	
     -- Increased capital spending to support accelerated store growth.	
     -- Modestly positive free operating cash flow.	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe TCS' liquidity will be "adequate" over the next 12 months. The 	
following are relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile:	
     -- We expect sources to exceed uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We believe ources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were 	
to decline 15%.	
     -- We estimate that the company will have adequate cushion to its 	
financial covenants. 	
     -- Debt maturities are manageable, with the term loan amortizing at 1% 	
per year.  	
 	
Sources of liquidity include the new $75 million asset-based lending revolving 	
credit facility, which was undrawn at closing. In addition, the company has an 	
about $25 million revolving credit facility at its Elfa subsidiary. This 	
facility has automatic renewal provisions, as long as the company remains 	
compliant with the financial covenants under the facility. At fiscal 2011 	
year-end, the company had about $9 million outstanding under this revolver. 	
	
Pro forma cash on the balance sheet was about $24 million at fiscal 2011 	
year-end. We believe the company will open about five to six new stores in 	
2012, and as such, its free operating cash flow will be minimal.  	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on The 	
Container Store Inc., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. 	
 	
Outlook	
Our ratings outlook is stable. Although we anticipate modest operational gains 	
and adequate liquidity over the near term, we believe that credit metrics will 	
remain deep within levels indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk 	
profile, with leverage above 10x and EBITDA interest coverage below 1.0x. 	
	
We could consider a downgrade if operating performance significantly 	
deteriorates, likely the result of increased competitive pressure or weaker 	
retail conditions. Specifically, this would result in covenant cushion 	
declining to below 15%, stressing the company's liquidity position. An upgrade 	
is unlikely in the near term, given our expectations for consistently weak 	
credit measures resulting from increasing preferred stock. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 	
2008 	
 	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
The Container Store Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       	
	
New Rating	
	
The Container Store Inc.	
 Senior Secured 	
  $275 mil term loan due 2019           B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.