TEXT-S&P affirms Espirito Santo Centrais Eletricas S.A.
April 30, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Espirito Santo Centrais Eletricas S.A.

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
	
     -- Energy overcontracted costs hurt the Escelsa's operational margin last 	
year; despite this, we expect Escelsa to maintain good cash generation and 	
adequate liquidity.	
     -- Standard & Poor's is affirming the 'BB+' global scale and 'brAA+' 	
national scale ratings on Escelsa.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 	
maintain its credit metrics and cash generation during the realization of its 	
investment program and the distribution of its dividends.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' 	
global scale and 'brAA+ national scale ratings on Espirito Santo Centrais 	
Eletricas S.A. (Escelsa). The outlook is stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Brazilian power distributor Escelsa reflect the stable 	
regulatory framework in Brazil, greater GDP expansion in its concession area, 	
in comparison with Brazilian average GDP, and better operational indicators 	
relative to its peers. In contrast, risk factors include: the challenge to 	
improve its credit metrics and cash generation after the third tariff cycle 	
(scheduled for August 2013), some debt concentration, and some 	
(over-contracted) energy excess that the company needs to sell in the 	
short-term.	
	
We expect that, despite last year's reduction in its operational margins, 	
which reflected less-than-expected demand in that region (resulting in 	
over-contracted energy), the company will nonetheless maintain good cash flow 	
generation. We also believe that its credit metrics will remain quite strong. 	
It will maintain these metrics by prudently managing its existing debt and 	
capital investment needs. However, the company has limited headroom to improve 	
its credit metrics--considering the lower remuneration on regulatory assets 	
after the third tariff cycle and constant pressure from operational costs. 	
	
We see Escelsa's business risk profile as satisfactory, reflecting improvement 	
in its operational indicators, with a decrease in energy losses and 	
improvement in its service quality indicators, such as frequency and duration 	
of power outages (DEC/FEC), which are in compliance with regulatory standards. 	
Escelsa covers almost all of the municipalities in the state of Espirito 	
Santo, which has a population of 3.3 million inhabitants. In 2011, the demand 	
was lower than expected, especially during the fourth quarter, led the 	
company's energy offerings to be over-contracted. Industrial and residential 	
demand were far less than the company expected. This, combined with increased 	
energy costs, lead to a lower EBITDA margin. The company reported EBITDA of 	
14% during 2011, in comparison with 22.1% in 2010. We expect that the margins 	
will return to historical levels of about 20%, considering that the company 	
will adjust its energy purchases in line with  expected energy demand for the 	
next two years.	
	
Although uncertainties about the tariff review cycle have diminished following 	
the final ruling by the regulator, the impact on company's tariff will be 	
visible from October 2013 on. Therefore, we projected decreased profitability 	
of about 15% of EBITDA margin starts during 2014 and thereafter.	
	
We view Escelsa`s financial risk profile as significant. The reduction in its 	
operational results deteriorated the company's credit metrics to FFO to 	
adjusted debt of 41% and total adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.8x during 2011, 	
from 50% and 2.5x in the previous year. Our base case scenario assumes 	
improvement in its credit metrics, reflecting better management of its energy 	
purchases and operational costs, thereby resulting in a recovery in its credit 	
metrics. We expect FFO to adjusted debt to remain at about 40%-45% and total 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x-3.0x. . We adjusted the company's total 	
debt by including renegotiated taxes and pension fund liabilities 	
	
Escelsa is controlled by its holding company EDP Energias dos Brasil, which is 	
majority-controlled by EDP Portugal (BB+/Negative/B). EDP's holding company 	
controls others power assets in Brazil, including power generation and 	
trading. It also controls Bandeirante Energia S. A. (brAA+).	
	
Liquidity	
Escelsa's liquidity is adequate. As of December 2011, the company had cash 	
available of Brazilian real (R$) 105 million and free operating cash flow 	
(FOCF) of R$217 million, which it used mainly to distribute dividends and 	
reduce debt. Its short term debt maturities amount to R$146 million. We expect 	
a strong FOCF of about R$200 million during 2012 and 2013 and R$130 million 	
during 2014, when the third tariff review will take effect. Despite some 	
concentration in its upcoming debt maturities during the next two years--of R$ 	
289 million--the company has strong financial flexibility with good access to 	
credit markets and long term funding for its investment needs, such as Banco 	
Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES-foreign currency: 	
BBB/Stable; local currency: A-/Stable) and European Investment Bank (EIB-- 	
(AAA/Negative/A-1+). 	
	
Our liquidity assessment includes the following expectations and assumptions: 	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and committed lines 	
available) to exceed the uses (capital expenditures and debt amortization) by 	
about 1.50x and 1.73x during fiscal 2012 and 2013, respectively.	
     -- Its cash uses will include capital expenditures of about R$150 million 	
per year for maintenance and the expansion of the network. 	
     -- We assume dividends distribution of 50%, with a bylaw minimum of 25% 	
and 50% after the committed approval.	
     -- Covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand EBITDA declines of 45%.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Escelsa will maintain its 	
credit metrics by managing its contracted energy and operational costs and 	
existing debt, while realizing capital investments and distributing dividends. 	
We expect Escelsa to return to its historical levels of total debt to EBITDA 	
of about 2.5x-3.0x and FFO to total debt of more than 40% during the next two 	
years. We could raise the ratings if the company reports consistently adjusted 	
total debt to EBITDA of less than 2.0x and FFO to debt of more than 50%. We 	
could take a negative rating action if the company fails to maintain adequate 	
cash generation and financial metrics, and if liquidity deteriorates, leading 	
to FFO to adjusted total debt of less than 30% and total debt to EBITDA of 	
more than 3.0x, or if there is further pressure to distribute dividends to its 	
controlling company.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
Espirito Santo Centrais Eletricas S.A.	
 Corporate credit rating	
 Global Scale                BB+/Stable	
 National Scale              brAA+/Stable	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

