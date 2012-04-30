FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Atmos Energy ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Atmos Energy Corporation's 	
(Atmos) ratings, including its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' 	
and its senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is 	
shown at the end of this release.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
These rating actions affect approximately $2.2 billion of long-term debt.	
	
Key rating factors include the following strengths:	
	
--A constructive regulatory environment that includes annual ratemaking 	
mechanisms and weather normalization;	
	
--A prudent management team that has focused on increasing and improving the 	
predictability of its regulated distribution segment's operating income;	
	
--Large and geographically diverse regulated operations.	
	
These strengths are tempered by the following concern:	
	
--A greater degree of earnings volatility and commodity exposure at Atmos Energy	
Holdings, Inc.'s (AEH) nonregulated operations.	
	
Constructive Regulatory Mechanisms:	
	
Several regulatory mechanisms, including annual ratemaking, weather 	
normalization, and purchased gas cost adjustments, reduce regulatory lag and add	
stability to earnings and cash flows.	
	
Nearly three-quarters of the distribution segment's gross profit is subject to 	
annual ratemaking, which allows for the recovery of both capital expenditures 	
and O&M expenses without the need to file a formal rate case.	
	
Roughly 94% of the distribution segment's residential and commercial customer 	
gross profit is covered under weather normalization mechanisms, adding further 	
certainty to cash flows.	
	
Purchased-gas cost adjustment mechanisms provide a dollar-for-dollar offset to 	
increases or decreases in the distribution segment's purchased gas costs, and 	
trackers cover the gas portion of customer bad-debt expense in most of Atmos' 	
Texas service territory and in several other states.	
	
Obtaining these aforementioned regulatory mechanisms has been a key focus of 	
management, and Atmos has been effective in improving the regulatory environment	
throughout its multi-state distribution service territory. These efforts have 	
led to organic growth in rate base, which, when combined with careful oversight 	
of O&M expenses and a manageable capital spending program, has strengthened the 	
company's financial profile.	
	
Large Geographically Diverse Operations:	
	
The ratings are further supported by the low-risk nature of Atmos' large and 	
geographically diverse regulated operations. Atmos also benefits from its large 	
Texas intrastate pipeline and associated storage assets, which provide access 	
from several natural gas basins to three of the major Texas hubs.	
	
AEH's Nonregulated Operations:	
	
Slightly offsetting these strengths are the company's non-regulated operations, 	
which include gas supply management, marketing, and gathering and storage 	
services that are mainly conducted at the company's AEH subsidiary. These 	
operations have a higher level of business risk than the company's regulated 	
operations, due to greater earnings volatility and commodity exposure. AEH has 	
been negatively affected in recent years by the extreme narrowing or elimination	
of basis differentials, which is expected to continue in the near term.	
	
Strong Financial Performance:	
	
Fitch expects Atmos to maintain its strong financial metrics, which have been 	
driven by organic growth in Atmos' regulated natural gas distribution segment. 	
For the next three years, Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO)-to-total 	
debt to average more than 22%, with total debt-to-EBITDA near 3.5 times (x).	
	
Adequate Liquidity:	
	
Liquidity is adequate, primarily supported by Atmos' $750 million commercial 	
paper program, which is backed up by a five-year $750 million revolving credit 	
facility that matures on May 2, 2016. The facility has an accordion feature that	
allows for an increase in borrowing capacity to $1 billion.	
	
Atmos Energy Marketing, LLC (AEM), the wholly owned subsidiary of AEH, has its 	
own $200 million revolving credit facility, which matures on Dec. 8, 2013. AEM's	
operations could require a significant amount of liquidity if natural gas prices	
were to increase, but Fitch considers AEM's revolving credit facility, with the 	
ability to increase borrowing capacity to $500 million, adequate to meet future 	
needs.	
	
In addition to these third-party facilities, there are three intercompany credit	
facilities that simulate a money pool and allow for the efficient management of 	
cash among Atmos, AEH, and AEM.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:	
	
Atmos	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.

