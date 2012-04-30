FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Banca Mifel S.A. ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Banca Mifel S.A. ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' global scale and 'mxBBB+/mxA-2' national 	
scale ratings on Banca Mifel. 	
     -- We are also affirming our 'B-' ratings on the $100 million perpetual, 	
noncumulative, nonpreferred subordinated notes	
     -- We expect the bank to maintain its moderate business position, capital 	
and earnings, risk position, and funding profile.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its issuer 	
ratings on Mexico-based universal bank Banca Mifel S.A. (BM), including its 	
global-scale ratings at 'BB-/B' and Mexican national-scale ratings at 	
'mxBBB+/mxA-2'. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb-'. The outlook is 	
stable. 	
	
We also affirmed our 'B-' ratings on BM's $100 million perpetual, 	
noncumulative, nonpreferred subordinated notes.	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on BM and its senior debt reflects 	
our assessment of its moderate business position, capital & earnings, and risk 	
position. We also base the ratings on our assessment of its below average 	
funding and adequate liquidity, relative to its Mexican peers. We believe that 	
the risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) adequately reflects the bank's 	
credit, market, and operational risks. 	
	
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 	
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 	
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor for a 	
commercial bank operating only in Mexico is 'bbb'. In our view, the main risk 	
for the banks operating in Mexico is economic risk. This is due to the 	
population's low income level (from a global perspective) and the decrease in 	
payment capacity amid a low level of domestic savings. In addition, banks face 	
challenges associated with lending within a legal framework that is still 	
establishing a track record of creditor rights. However, underwriting 	
standards have improved. Additionally, we do not view any asset bubbles in the 	
Mexican economy. Industry risk is not as high, because of conservative 	
regulation, but supervision still needs to improve. Healthy competitive 	
dynamics drive the lending system. Funding is based on stable deposits, and 	
the domestic debt markets are rapidly expanding. We classify the Mexican 	
government as supportive to its banking system because of past experience and 	
our belief that it has the capacity to help banks withstand problems.	
	
Our assessment of BM's business position as moderate reflects our view of its 	
geographic concentration in the Mexican banking system. Although we view BM's 	
customer franchise as stable, the bank still has a small market share and 	
branch franchise, which is mainly concentrated in Mexico City and the 	
surrounding area. In our opinion, this is likely to remain unchanged during 	
2012 because the company will not open many new branches. BM's strategy will 	
focus on guaranteed small and mid-size enterprises (SME), agricultural loans, 	
and mortgage lending, thereby enhancing its fresh capital injection. Even 	
though we believe that this strategy will help to improve its profitability, 	
we expect better results by year-end 2012. 	
	
Our assessment of its moderate capital and earnings reflects our expectation 	
that the average risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification 	
adjustments will be about 6.3%. Our forecast considers the recent capital 	
injection of Mexican pesos (MXN)509 million, portfolio growth of 35% during 	
2012 and 25% during 2013, a strong improvement in its profitability because of 	
better funding and less expenses with the launching of the bank's new core 	
banking system, and a more diversified and profitable loan portfolio linked to 	
stable asset quality. Despite a sizable capital injection that helped to 	
improve its RAC ratio, we nonetheless believe that the bank still lacks the 	
ability to regenerate its capital base, given our expectation for asset growth 	
and limited core earnings to adjusted assets of 0.74% during the next two 	
years. Nevertheless, we expect more positive results, especially with regard 	
to profitability, during the medium term. This should help the company to 	
strengthen its capital,  especially as its need to create reserves reduces its 	
core earnings	
	
Our view of the bank's RAC ratio supports our assessment of its moderate risk 	
position. We anticipate that its loan portfolio growth during the next few 	
years will be greater than the rest of the industry, and that most of the 	
growth will be visible in its already known segments. We believe that its 	
credit expansion will mainly be guaranteed by Mexican development banks, 	
thereby mitigating the risk therewith associated. Furthermore, with such a 	
credit growth towards SME lending, agriculture, and mortgage loans, its 	
portfolio will be more pulverized, and will accordingly enhance its risk 	
diversification. However, the concentration is still high due to large loans 	
with exposure to states and municipalities. Its historical loss experience has 	
improved, and we expect its non-accrual and repossessed rate (NPA) to be 3.50% 	
during 2012 and 3.10% during 2013. The company is still making efforts to 	
improve its loan loss reserves to gross non-performing assets (NPA) from the 	
67% experienced as of March 2012. We expect this level to be 81% by the end of 	
2012 and 100% during 2013. The limited level of loan loss reserves to NPA is 	
partially mitigated by state owned banks guarantees, such as NAFIN and FEGA. 	
	
Its small branch network constrains our assessment of its funding, which we 	
consider below average compared to the rest of the Mexican banking industry. 	
It derives its funding mainly from deposits, which represented 71% of its 	
total funding base as of March 2012. Its customer loans contributed up to 60% 	
of its customer deposits as of the end of first quarter 2012. It has 	
successfully implemented its deposit-taking strategy since 2010. Its stable 	
customer deposit base is likely to remain its main funding source. We consider 	
its liquidity adequate because BM had cash and available deposits with central 	
banks of MXN1.551 billion, and an investment portfolio of MXN21.512 billion as 	
of March 2012, mainly with Mexico sovereign bonds. There are some liquidity 	
gaps because it funds its long term loans with short term deposits, but its 	
loan portfolio, except for mortgage loans, consists of either short or medium 	
term. 	
	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its 	
moderate business position, capital and earnings, risk position, and funding 	
profile. We expect its credit losses to remain minimal, but we believe that 	
its nonperforming assets will remain high compared with the industry average, 	
with a portfolio growth of 35% through 2012. We also believe that BM's core 	
earnings to average assets will remain minimal at about 0.7% for 2012 and 	
2013. 	
	
Although the bank has successfully raised a significant level of capital, and 	
we view this positively, we expect further growth in its lending to offset the 	
capital increase. We consider its strategy well-defined. We could raise the 	
ratings on BM if it built a track record of implementing better strategies and 	
if our confidence in its ability to diversify its lending portfolio while 	
maintaining adequate asset quality--given the intense competition on the 	
segment they are targeting--improved. We could also raise its global scale 	
ratings if its RAC ratio improves to more than 7%, although we do not think 	
that this type of improvement is in line with BM's current growth plans. The 	
bank would also have to improve its earnings buffer and core earnings in order 	
for us to consider upgrading the global scale ratings.	
	
We could lower the ratings if its RAC ratio falls to less than 5%, resulting 	
in a weak RAC ratio. The ratings could also be pressured if core earnings to 	
adjusted assets become negative or if the credit quality of its loan portfolio 	
deteriorates significantly. 	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
	
Issuer Credit Rating              BB-/Stable/B	
	
SACP                               bb-	
 Anchor                            bbb	
 Business Position                Moderate (-1)	
 Capital and Earnings             Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position                     Moderate (-1)	
 Funding and Liquidity            Below average and adequate (-1)	
	
Support                           0	
 GRE Support                      0	
 Group Support                    0	
 Sovereign Support                0	
	
Additional Factors                0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.