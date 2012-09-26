FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Alaska Air ratings unaffected by share repurchases
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Alaska Air ratings unaffected by share repurchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Seattle, Wash.-based Alaska Air Group Inc. (BB-/Positive/--)
and its Alaska Airlines Inc. (BB-/Positive/--) subsidiary are unaffected by the
company's announcement that its board of directors has authorized a new $250
million share repurchase program. Since 2007, the company has repurchased $312
million of its shares. The new program is substantially higher than previous
programs, which have typically been $50 million. However, we expect the company
to repurchase the shares at a similar rate as those of the previous programs
through Dec. 31, 2014--its target date for completion. The company will finance
the repurchase with unrestricted cash on hand, about $1.2 billion as of Aug. 31,
2012. As a result, we do not expect the program to affect the company's credit
metrics or liquidity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.