Fitch affirms Novant Health, Inc. System's (nc) revs at 'aa-'; outlook stable
September 26, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch affirms Novant Health, Inc. System's (nc) revs at 'aa-'; outlook stable

Sept 26 (Reuters) - NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the
senior student loan notes at 'AAAsf' issued by Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2009-3.
The Rating Outlook on the notes, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the
U.S. government, remains Negative. Fitch used its 'Global Structured Finance
Rating Criteria' and 'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student
Loan ABS' to review the ratings. The ratings on the senior notes are affirmed
based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk
factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the senior notes consists of
overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread. Fitch has taken the
following rating actions: Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2009-3: --Class A affirmed
at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.

