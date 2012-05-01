TEXT-S&P raises Anheuser Busch InBev N.V./S.A.

May 1 - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Belgium-based international brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI) has reduced its leverage over the past few years. In addition, ABI has stated its commitment to further deleveraging. -- We are therefore raising our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on ABI to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'. -- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view of ABI's strong cash flow generation and potential to reduce debt further over the next 12-18 months. Rating Action On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Belgium-based international brewer Anheuser Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI; the group) to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that ABI has both the willingness and the capacity to continue on its path of deleveraging. We estimate that the group will generate at least $6 billion of discretionary cash each year over the next few years. In this calculation we incorporate mid-single-digit growth in revenues over this timeframe. We base this estimated growth on our view that the group's leading market positions in certain of its regions of operation, including Brazil, the U.S., and Argentina--some of the biggest beer profit pools in the world--will continue to support its pricing power. Further supporting this view is our anticipation that rising incomes in developing regions such as Latin America will drive volume demand. We believe that a preference for premium products and cost controls will enable ABI to modestly expand its margins over the next few years. At the end of 2011, the group reported a Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.5%, 100 basis points higher than the previous year. In view of our base-case assumptions, we calculate that ABI will reduce its leverage to a Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x over the next 12-18 months. This equates to a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of between 2.0x and 2.5x. The upgrade also takes into account ABI's stated commitment to reach a 2.0x net debt to EBITDA leverage target. We view the group's track record of commitment to and fulfillment of its stated targets, such as its 2.5x leverage target for 2011, as a key supportive factor for the rating action. Our view of ABI's "excellent" business risk profile reflects the group's industry-leading EBITDA margin of a Standard & Poor's-adjusted 41.5%; the group's closest competitors report adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-20s to mid-30. It also reflects the group's broad geographic diversity, with about 43% of reported EBITDA derived from North America, 46% from Latin America, 9% from Europe, and 2% from Asia in 2011. Liquidity The 'A-1' short-term rating reflects our opinion that over the short term, ABI should have ample internal liquidity, good cash flow characteristics, and significant access to the capital markets. We view ABI's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. This descriptor indicates a sources-to-uses ratio of at least 1.2x. We forecast that liquidity sources for the next 12 months will include: -- About $5.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of December 2011; -- FFO of about $12 billion; and -- About $8.2 billion available under the group's committed credit facilities. In our view, liquidity uses for the next 12 months include: -- Short-term debt of about $5.6 billion at the end of December 2011; -- Capital expenditures of about $3.2 billion; and -- Dividends of about $2.6 billion. ABI's liquidity at year-ended 2011, excluding cash flow generation, is enough to cover current debt redemptions through 2014. The group's debt maturities are well spread, with about 45% of the group's total debt balance maturing in more than five years. In addition, ABI benefits from a degree of currency diversification, with about one-third of the group's debt denominated in non-U.S. dollar currencies. We note also that the group's core debt facilities do not carry any financial covenants. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion of ABI's strong discretionary cash flow generation, which enables the group to pay down debt after small- to midsize acquisitions. In particular, under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that adjusted debt to EBITDA will move close to 2.0x in the next 12-18 months. We anticipate that adjusted FFO to debt will remain above 30% over the medium term, fueled by profitable growth in the group's regional markets. We consider an FFO-to-debt ratio of close to 30%, and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 2.0x--equating to a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of between 2.0x-2.5x--to be commensurate with the current rating. Taking into account that ABI is the largest player in an unconsolidated industry, negative rating action could arise if discretionary spending results in the group not achieving metrics commensurate with the current rating in the next 12-18 months. In view of ABI's stated commitment to the 2.0x net debt to EBITDA leverage target, we view a change in financial policy resulting in such a scenario to be unlikely. Further upward rating action would likely be contingent on the group deleveraging to below 2.0x net debt to EBITDA and expressing commitment to maintaining this. In light of this, we view the possibility of a further upgrade to be unlikely at this stage. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 Ratings List Upgraded To From Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-2 Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. Senior Unsecured A A- Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc. Senior Unsecured A A- Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc. Senior Unsecured A A- Commercial Paper A-1 A-2 Brandbrew S.A. Senior Unsecured A A- NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.