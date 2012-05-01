FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Sampo Group and entities
May 1, 2012 / 1:57 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Sampo Group and entities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sampo Group's main entities' ratings,
including the Finnish life insurer Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited
(Mandatum), the Swedish  and Finnish entities of If non-life insurance group
(If) and the ultimate holding company of the Sampo Group, Sampo Plc. The 	
Outlooks are Stable. 	
	
The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect Sampo Group's good capital adequacy	
and strong financial performance in 2011 with full-year profits of approximately	
EUR1bn (in line with 2010). Both If and Mandatum contributed positively to this 	
result. However, in relation to the holding of Nordea Bank AB (Nordea; Long-Term	
IDR: 'AA-'/Stable) Fitch continues to view Sampo's long-term strategy as unclear	
and views negatively the fact that it reduces excess capital available at group 	
level to support the insurance operations. 	
	
If's ratings continue to be underpinned by the company's leading position in the	
Nordic non-life market, its sound underwriting performance and prudent 	
investment mix. If's relatively weak standalone capitalisation, as calculated by	
Fitch, is negative for the rating. However, this is partly offset by the 	
historically stable profitability and capitalisation. In addition, the agency 	
continues to take into account potential support from Sampo Plc. If is Sampo's 	
main operating company and the agency considers it core to the group. 	
	
Mandatum's ratings reflect its resilient performance in 2011, its ongoing shift 	
towards unit-linked products and strong position in the Finnish market. 	
Offsetting this is Mandatum's above-average investment risk appetite, 	
geographical concentration and volatile financial performance. Fitch regards 	
Mandatum as important to Sampo group and, in line with the agency's group rating	
methodology, has applied a one-notch uplift to the ratings from its standalone 	
profile to reflect expected capital support from the group in the event of a 	
stress scenario. 	
	
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Sampo's ratings include a weakening of	
group capital adequacy (which could be driven by Sampo further increasing its 	
holding in Nordea) or a rise in adjusted financial leverage for the group as 	
calculated by Fitch to above 35% (currently 24%). The most likely downgrade 	
trigger for Mandatum is a sharp fall in investment values and subsequent erosion	
of capital. For If, a substantial deterioration in underwriting profitability 	
would be a negative rating driver. In particular, the agency would be concerned 	
if If reported a combined ratio in excess of 100% for an extended period of 	
time. 	
	
Fitch considers an upgrade of Sampo group or its subsidiaries as unlikely in the	
near to medium term, given the level of capitalisation and risk profile of the 	
group. However, a substantial strengthening of Sampo's capital position, which 	
would be most likely to result from a sustained growth in retained earnings, 	
would be viewed as positive for the ratings. 	
	
The full list of rating actions is as follows: 	
	
Mandatum: 	
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable 	
	
If P&C Insurance Ltd: 	
IFS rating affirmed at 'A', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 	
'A-', Outlook Stable 	
	
If P&C Insurance Company Ltd: 	
IFS rating affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable	
	
Sampo plc: 	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable	
EUR300m, senior unsecured debt, matures in 2016: affirmed at 'BBB' 	
SEK4b, senior unsecured debt, matures in 2013: assigned 'BBB'	
EUR200m, senior unsecured debt, matures in 2014: assigned 'BBB'	
EUR500m, senior unsecured debt, matures in 2017: assigned 'BBB'	
	
If P&C Insurance Ltd	
EUR150m, subordinated debt, perpetual, callable from 2015: affirmed at 'BBB'	
EUR 110m, subordinated debt, matures in 2041, callable from 2021: assigned 'BBB'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

