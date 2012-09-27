TEXT-Fitch affirms BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF’s (BNP SCF; ‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+') EUR4.0bn outstanding Obligations Foncieres (OF) ‘AAA’ rating with a Negative Outlook. The rating is based on BNP SCF’s ‘A+’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate) and the overcollateralisation (OC) which Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is 10.6%. The ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following occurred: the IDR was downgraded to ‘BBB+'; the D-cap fell to 1 (very high risk) or 0 (full discontinuity); the OC level decreased below 4.8%, which is the minimum OC in line with the ‘AAA’ covered bond rating; one of the sovereign exposures in the cover pool was downgraded below ‘AAA’ or the cash held with BNP Paribas (BNP, ‘A+'/Stable/‘F1+') was considered as excessive under Fitch’s counterparty criteria. In its analysis, Fitch relies on the lowest OC of the past 12 months( currently 10.6%), reflecting the issuer’s ‘F1+’ short-term IDR. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a ‘AAA’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. The Fitch breakeven OC for the rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets versus covered bonds, which will change over time. The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessments of the liquidity gap and systemic risk and the privileged derivatives components. The liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment is driven by the mechanism in place to bridge liquidity gaps after a default of BNP. If it is rated below ‘F1+', BNP will fund a reserve covering principal payments on the OF for the next 12 months on a rolling basis. If no principal is due during that period, the reserve will still be funded at a minimum of EUR500m. This is currently sufficient to cover interest payments due on the OF in any three-month period, which is in line with Fitch’s counterparty criteria. In addition, the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment reflects the potential liquidity shortfall due to termination costs that are pari passu with the OF under the Societe de Credit Foncier (SCF) legislation. BNP acts as swap counterparty to all asset swaps and liability swaps. In Fitch’s view, this could impact the SCF’s liquidity position if material termination costs were due to BNP. The privileged derivatives risk assessment is driven by the complexity that derivatives add to the alternative manager’s responsibilities after issuer insolvency. The agency believes that derivative counterparties belonging to the same banking group as the issuer would leave covered bond investors more vulnerable upon an assumed issuer default than in programmes where the hedging counterparties are external. In addition, about 40% of the cover assets are fixed, whilst all covered bonds pay fixed rate. The covered bonds are euro-denominated while only 26% of the assets are euro-denominated. Consequently, in the agency’s view, the swap agreements are of a material nature for this programme. Asset segregation and the cover pool specific alternative management section are both assessed as low risk. This reflects the satisfactory segregation of the collateral pool from the bankruptcy estate of BNP and the feasibility of the transition to an alternative manager, taking into account the number of assets comprising the pool of assets and the quality of the issuer’s IT systems. The systemic alternative management components of the D-Cap has been assessed as low risk from a discontinuity point of view, in line with the assessment for other French SCF (see “Fitch Places 1 French Covered Bond on RWN; Assigns French Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps” dated 14 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). As of June 2012, the cover pool totalling EUR4.422bn, comprised exposures to four sovereigns (France; ‘AAA’/Negative/‘F1+', Germany; ‘AAA’/Stable/‘F1+', UK; ‘AAA’/Negative/‘F1+’ and US; ‘AAA’/Negative/‘F1+'), one-month certificate of deposits and cash deposited with BNP. EUR3.797bn is sovereign-backed loans originated by BNP, including export and aircraft loans benefiting from guarantees granted by export credit agencies (ECAs), EUR95m is debt directly guaranteed by the French or German sovereigns, EUR 189m is one-month certificate of deposits with BNP and the remaining EUR343m is cash deposited in an account with BNP. As an exception to its ‘Global Rating Criteria for Single and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes’ (dated February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch has analysed the pool’s credit risk on a weakest link approach, whereby the default risk of the collateral is equivalent to that of the lowest-rated sovereign. As all sovereigns represented in the pool are currently rated ‘AAA’, Fitch has assumed no credit losses will materialise in a ‘AAA’ scenario. Should any of the sovereigns be downgraded, this would impact the level of OC supporting the rating and, everything else being equal, the OF’s rating would be impacted. Since 7.4% of the cover pool comprises exposure to BNP, Fitch assessed the impact of this exposure should BNP jump to default. As the OC provided by the ECA-guaranteed loans and substitute asset (2%) is sufficient to support a 10-notch downgrade on the covered bonds, the exposure to BNP is not considered excessive. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)