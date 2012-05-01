FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Kellogg Co ratings
May 1, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Kellogg Co ratings

May 1 - Fitch Ratings has removed Kellogg Company (Kellogg) and 	
its subsidiaries' ratings from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the ratings as	
follows: 	
	
Kellogg 	
	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';	
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'. 	
	
Kellogg Europe Company Limited 	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--CP at 'F2'. 	
	
Kellogg Holding Company Limited 	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--CP at 'F2'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Negative.	
	
The ratings affirmations resolve the Rating Watch Negative placed on Kellogg's 	
ratings on Feb. 15, 2012, following Kellogg's agreement to acquire Procter & 	
Gamble's Pringles business (Pringles) for approximately $2.7 billion. The 	
acquisition is expected to close by mid-2012, pending regulatory approval. 	
Kellogg plans to finance the transaction with new long and short-term debt 	
issuance and a portion of Kellogg's $404 million cash and cash equivalents at 	
March 31, 2012. Pringles will significantly enhance Kellogg's existing snacks 	
business, which is primarily in North America, and provide it with a stronger 	
platform for product and geographic expansion. 	
	
The ratings affirmation also incorporates Fitch's view that operating earnings 	
growth beyond 2012, combined with significant debt reduction from free cash 	
flow, could restore leverage near pre-acquisition levels within two years of the	
acquisition closing. Kellogg has committed to reduce debt by refraining from 	
share repurchases beyond offsetting the dilution from stock option exercises, in	
order to focus on debt reduction. 	
	
The Negative Outlook reflects that near-term leverage (total debt to operating 	
EBITDA) of slightly more than 3.0 times (x) will be high for the rating level. 	
It also considers that Kellogg's debt reduction plans may be impeded by current 	
operational challenges, significant reinvestment in its supply chain and 	
Pringles integration. These factors are compounded by persistently high 	
commodity inflation, with 7% inflation anticipated in 2012, macroeconomic 	
uncertainty, and some consumer resistance to recent food price increases. 	
	
A one notch downgrade could occur if Kellogg's operating performance, which 	
factors in the company's recently lowered guidance, substantially deteriorates 	
from current expectations, or if debt reduction is slower than anticipated, 	
resulting in leverage that is likely to be at or near 3.0x in mid-2014. A 	
downgrade could also occur if Kellogg becomes more aggressive with share 	
repurchases or acquisitions. Conversely, Fitch could revise the Outlook to 	
Stable if Kellogg's operating earnings trends show sustainable improvement, or 	
if debt reduction occurs at a faster rate than anticipated so that leverage 	
appears likely to be sustainable in the mid-2x range by mid- 2014. 	
	
Kellogg's ratings incorporate its #1 and #2 market share positions, strong brand	
equities, and ample liquidity. The company is diversified geographically, with 	
nearly 40% of 2011 sales generated outside of the United States. However, 	
Kellogg has significant exposure to slow-growing, mature markets and modest 	
exposure to faster growing emerging markets. Although Pringles will provide 	
Kellogg with a vehicle to expand Kellogg's snacks business to emerging markets, 	
Pringles also generates approximately 70% of its sales in mature markets in 	
Western Europe and North America, where Kellogg's is incurring operating 	
earnings declines. 	
	
Kellogg recently revised its top line and earnings expectations downward for 	
2012, reflecting weakness in its core ready-to-eat cereal business in Europe and	
the U.S., primarily due to recently implemented price increases that are 	
receiving a tepid response from consumers. Kellogg currently anticipates 	
internal operating earnings (excluding currency and acquisitions/divestitures) 	
to fall 2% to 4% in 2012, after a 3% decline in 2011 and flat results in 2010. 	
Kellogg's guidance also incorporates approximately $100 million permanently 	
higher level of investment in its supply chain after it had cut back too far in 	
previous years.	
	
Pringles generated sales and EBITDA of $1.5 billion and $243 million, 	
respectively, in 2011 across 140 countries. Fitch estimates that Pringles will 	
add about six months of sales to Kellogg but little if any operating earnings in	
2012 due to one-time costs to achieve synergies and Kellogg's planned investment	
in this business for future growth. Kellogg estimates it will spend 	
approximately $160 million to $180 million one-time costs to achieve annual 	
synergies of $50 million to $75 million by 2014. Fitch believes these goals are 	
achievable and that most of the costs will be incurred in 2012 and 2013.	
	
The company's ample free cash flow (FCF, cash flow from operations less capital 	
expenditures and dividends) has averaged almost $400 million annually during the	
past five years. Excluding pension and postretirement contributions, which have 	
been substantial, FCF has averaged almost $700 million annually for the same 	
period. Fitch anticipates that Kellogg can return to this level of FCF in 2014 	
or 2015, but in the near-to intermediate term heightened capital expenditures, 	
earnings pressure, reinvestment in Pringles and cash costs to achieve synergies 	
will reduce cash flow significantly.	
	
Kellogg's sizeable liquidity includes $2 billion available on its unutilized 	
revolving bank facility expiring in March 2015 and $404 million of cash and cash	
equivalents. Kellogg plans to utilize a substantial amount of its cash for the 	
Pringles acquisition. On March 16, 2012, Kellogg also entered into an unsecured 	
364-day term loan agreement which will allow the company to borrow up to $1 	
billion to partially fund the acquisition and to pay related fees and expenses. 	
Kellogg's total debt at March 31, 2012 was $5.8 billion. Pro forma for the 	
transaction Kellogg's debt will be approximately $8 billion. 	
	
Kellogg's upcoming debt maturities include $750 million 5.125% notes due Dec. 3,	
2012 and $750 million 4.25% notes due March 6, 2013. Debt reduction over the 	
next two years could include a portion of these maturities and debt that will be	
issued for the Pringles deal.

