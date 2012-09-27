TEXT-Fitch says Polish utilities capex plans to be adjusted

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings believes that Polish utilities will adjust their long-term capex plans in response to the worsened market conditions for conventional power generation. The agency anticipates that the project pipeline for new generation capacity will be subject to postponements or cuts to avoid the risk of overcapacity by the end of the decade and to address a worsened return expectation of some planned projects. Fitch believes that utilities may re-allocate some of the planned capex from conventional generation to power distribution or renewables given the lower risk profile of the latter two segments. As a result, any capex adjustment may not necessarily lead to large cuts in the total planned capex. Several years ago, Polish utilities announced large capex plans in generation in order to renew their old, obsolete generation fleet and to balance short positions in generation. The plans were based on the assumptions prevailing in 2008-2011 of strongly growing energy demand, rising electricity prices and the prospective price of CO2 allowances allowing for the profitable operations of new, more efficient, coal-fired plants and gas-fired plants. However, market conditions have deteriorated since early 2012 as electricity prices came under pressure (average wholesale electricity spot prices fell to PLN169 per megawatt hour in Q212 compared to previously expected prices growing substantially above PLN200 in the mid-term). This was driven partly by the commissioning of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.'s ('BBB+'/Stable) large new-build lignite-fired 858MW unit in Belchatow which changed the merit order and reduced utilisation rates and cash flows of some older, more expensive hard coal-fired units. An additional factor depressing prices was slowing power demand growth due to the economic slowdown in Poland - in January-August 2012, demand grew by 0.2% compared with 1.9% growth in the whole of 2011. Furthermore, historically low CO2 prices, a growing contribution from renewable energy sources as well as cheap imported energy from Sweden and Germany affected the price level. A new risk factor for large new-build generation projects is the financial difficulties of some construction companies taking part in the tenders as the conditions in the Polish construction sector have deteriorated significantly in recent months. Last week Energa S.A. ('BBB-'/Stable) suspended the construction of a new 1GW coal-fired unit at the Ostroleka power plant citing difficulties in obtaining funding in a project finance formula and the unfavourable situation in the Polish construction sector. Also last week Enea S.A. ('BBB'/Stable) signed the long-awaited construction contract for a 1.1GW coal-fired unit at the Kozienice power plant when one of the main contractors, Polimex - Mostostal S.A., currently in a standstill agreement with creditors, obtained performance guarantees from PKO BP S.A. Several other large projects have been delayed, including PGE's 1.8GW Opole coal-fired power plant project due to environmental issues disputed in court, and Tauron Polska Energia S.A.'s ('BBB'/Stable) 910MW project in Jaworzno, where the submission of the offers by the construction companies was shifted again in September 2012. Fitch believes that the probable postponements or cancellation of some large scale projects in generation will not result in a massive reduction in total long-term capex spending. As evidenced by the Energa case, much of the PLN6bn (or one third of PLN18bn total capex for 2012-2018) earmarked previously for the new unit in Ostroleka, will be spent in other areas such as distribution networks, gas power plants and renewables with the average annual capex of around PLN3bn only slightly below Fitch's previous forecast. The agency believes that shifting capex from long-term large-scale generation projects to the distribution network and smaller scale renewables projects should result in a lower business risk profile due to a higher contribution of regulated or quasi-regulated earnings to EBITDA. This shift will also improve capex flexibility as such investments could be stretched over a longer period of time and frozen temporarily due to market conditions. Fitch remains skeptical about the successful realization of large gas-fired plants in Poland due to a combination of high gas prices and low CO2 prices. Instead, Fitch believes that there is a higher probability that smaller co-generation plants will be developed and spread across the country, supporting diversification of fuel sources. A combination of heat and electricity generation with local output should help achieve greater efficiency and profitability. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)