TEXT-Fitch rates FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1
September 27, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1
here

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1's
notes final ratings as follows: 

EUR500.0m Class A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR126.7m Class A2: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The notes are backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by Carrefour
Banque (NR).

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing 
procedures of Carrefour Banque (CB), Fitch's expectations of future asset 
performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal 
structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by the 
subordination of the class B notes (26.7%, not rated). 

At closing, the proceeds of the class A and B notes were used to purchase a pool
of French standard consumer loans and debt consolidation products originated via
direct sales in Carrefour's hypermarkets, via the internet or by call centres 
(provisional pool as of end-July 2012: EUR854.6m). All the loans bear a fixed 
interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. The 
transaction has a maximum one-year revolving period, after which the portfolio 
will become static and will amortise. Fitch's considers that the early 
amortisation triggers, along with the eligibility criteria and the available 
credit enhancement, adequately mitigate the risk added by the revolving period.

CB is 60% owned by Carrefour SA ('BBB'/Stable), the largest retailer in Europe 
and the second worldwide, and is 40% owned by BNP Paribas Personal Finance - a 
100% subsidiary of the BNP Paribas group ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). This is CB's 
second consumer loans securitisation transaction, following FCT Copernic 2009 
Compartment Copernic PP 2009-1 in December 2009 (paid in full in May 2012).

CB is the servicer. No back-up servicer was appointed at closing. However, 
servicing continuity risks are mitigated by, among other factors, the 
involvement of CB's parent companies, the use of a third party for the servicing
of defaulted loans, the servicer events of defaults and monthly transfer of 
borrowers' details needed for notification. Furthermore, commingling risk is 
mitigated by the servicer specially dedicated accounts and a dedicated 
commingling reserve for amounts credited on a servicer non-specially dedicated 
account. Lastly, a reserve fund has been funded at closing to cover any 
liquidity shortfalls. 

Fitch has a stable outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the agency 
forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two years, 
characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to remain
within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch's short-term 
macroeconomic expectations.

A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress 
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to 
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch 
considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the 
appendix 'FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1 - Representations and 
Warranties', dated 27 September 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com 

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
