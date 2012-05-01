TEXT-S&P rates Colgate-Palmolive notes 'AA-'

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'AA-' senior unsecured debt rating to New York City-based Colgate-Palmolive Co.'s newly issued $500 million 2.3% senior unsecured notes due 2022. The new issuance will be drawn from the company's Series G medium-term note program issued under its shelf registration. We expect net proceeds from the debt issue to repay existing indebtedness (including commercial paper borrowings) and for leverage to remain unchanged. We also expect credit protection measures to remain relatively stable for the next year, including leverage in the 1.5x area. The ratings on Colgate-Palmolive reflect our view that the company has an "excellent" business profile based on its diversified portfolio of consumer brands and an extensive international presence. We also consider the company's financial risk profile to be "modest," based on the company's solid cash flow generating ability and strong credit measures as a result of its conservative financial policy. The company had approximately $4.9 billion of reported debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012. For the complete rating analysis, please refer to our research analysis on Colgate-Palmolive published Dec. 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST Colgate-Palmolive Co. Corporate credit rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ Rating Assigned Senior unsecured $500 mil. notes due 2022 AA-