FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: liquidity is key for Latin American corp issuers
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: liquidity is key for Latin American corp issuers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 - The economic stability in Latin America since 2009 has not fallen
victim to the sluggish global growth and market volatility that accelerated
early this year, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. In
"Liquidity Is The Name Of The Game For Latin American Corporate Issuers,"
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services says it believes corporate issuers in this
region have been performing better than their global peers because the largest
economies have a positive credit standing and maintain good domestic growth
prospects. In addition, many 
corporate issuers that reaped the benefits of favorable commodity prices and 
strong domestic demand have focused on strengthening their balance sheets.

Still, the recent downgrades and the rise in the number of defaults this year 
show that Latin American companies can no longer rely solely on a benign 
business environment to sustain credit quality.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.