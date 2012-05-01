FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Altera Corp snr unsecured notes
May 1, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Altera Corp snr unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Altera is issuing $500 million
in senior unsecured notes maturing in 2017 to repay all outstandings under the 	
existing revolving credit facility.	
     -- We are assigning our 'A-' issue rating to the company's senior 	
unsecured notes.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'A-' corporate credit rating on the company.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 	
sustain its good competitive position and a conservative financial policy and 	
over time, we expect Altera to maintain leverage below 1x. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue 	
rating to Altera Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. We also 	
affirmed our existing 'A-' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook 	
is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating reflects our expectation that Altera will preserve its conservative 	
financial policies, which we believe will enable it to maintain leverage below 	
1x despite industry cyclicality and aggressive competition. The company's 	
"minimal" financial risk profile provides key support to the rating. Our 	
rating incorporates the expectation that the company will sustain its 	
"satisfactory" business profile over time. Specifically, we incorporate an 	
expectation that the company's recent soft operating trends will improve and 	
that its growth over the intermediate term will remain, at a minimum, in line 	
with broader semiconductor trends.	
	
Altera develops programmable logic devices (PLDs), which have been 	
traditionally used in low- to mid-volume applications. Conversely, higher 	
volume markets are more economically served by adjacent technologies, 	
Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Application-Specific 	
Standard Products (ASSP). The PLD industry is a smaller $5 billion market 	
compared with the $50 billion-plus ASIC market. Still, Altera's addressable 	
market has been expanding at a faster rate than the semiconductor industry, 	
reflecting a trend to replace ASICs and ASSPs with PLDs, as the PLD solution 	
can provide better flexibility, lower development cost, and faster time to 	
market. We expect the PLD industry to grow at a higher rate than the overall 	
semiconductor industry over the intermediate term, reflecting increased PLD 	
content in newer generation applications and continued cannibalization of the 	
larger adjacent markets.	
	
We view the company's business profile as satisfactory, reflecting a good 	
market position in a growing industry, with high barriers to entry protecting 	
its competitive position. Offsetting factors include a still moderate-sized 	
addressable market, industry cyclicality, and intense competition. The PLD 	
industry is highly concentrated, with nearly 90% market share held by the 	
industry's two largest players, Altera and Xilinx. Xilinx maintains an overall 	
market share lead, but Altera has gained a significant share in the latest 	
40/45nm manufacturing processes and as a result, has narrowed the overall 	
market share gap. We expect competition to remain intense between these two 	
leaders and anticipate that Xilinx will aggressively attempt to maintain its 	
market position through continued investments in the new 28nm technology. 	
	
Altera's revenues rose in mid-single digits in 2011, a significant drop-off 	
from the 64% growth in 2010 but still ahead of the overall 2011 semiconductor 	
industry growth of 4%. We expect industrywide inventory replenishment to 	
reverse the company's recent top-line weakness starting in the second quarter, 	
but anticipate that the overall revenues will decline in the low-double digits 	
on a full-year basis. We incorporate an expectation that the margins will 	
remain volatile over time and anticipate that adjusted EBITDA margin, which 	
peaked near 50% in mid-2010, will slip to the low-40% level in 2012. We note 	
the company's revenue and EBITDA generation has been susceptible to 	
cyclicality in downturns. We estimate that peak last-12-month revenue dropped 	
17% in September 2009 as compared with the prior year and EBITDA dropped by 	
30% in the same period.  	
	
Altera's minimal financial risk profile provides key rating support, given its 	
satisfactory business risk profile. The minimal financial risk profile 	
reflects the company's conservative financial policies and good cash flow 	
generation throughout the cycle. We do not consider acquisitions a significant 	
part of the growth strategy. The company has moderate shareholder-friendly 	
practices, with regular dividends and share repurchases, although we expect 	
that cash returns to shareholders will be limited to free cash flow. Current 	
debt to EBITDA is 0.6x, providing some cushion against weaker operating 	
performance or modest incremental debt capacity. We expect Altera to manage 	
its growth initiatives and shareholder returns such that sustained leverage 	
remains at or below 1x.	
	
Liquidity	
Standard & Poor's assesses Altera's current liquidity as "strong." Sources of 	
liquidity include cash and short-term investments of $3.5 billion (the 	
majority of which resides outside U.S.) and latest-12-month operating cash 	
flows near $750 million as of March 2012. We also expect full availability 	
under the $750 million revolving credit facility post the new $500 million 	
note issuance. Uses of cash include modest capital expenditures and dividends, 	
projected to be around $200 million. We view share repurchases as a 	
discretionary use of cash.  	
	
Other relevant aspects of our liquidity assessment are:	
     -- Sources of cash are expected to exceed cash uses by 1.5x in the next 	
12-24 months.	
     -- Net sources are likely to remain positive, even if EBITDA declined by 	
30% from current levels.	
     -- We believe that Altera's internal cash flows and domestic cash are 	
sufficient to fund operations, dividends, and discretionary share repurchases.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook reflects Altera's conservative financial policy and our 	
expectation that the company will preserve its satisfactory business profile 	
despite industry cyclicality and intense competition. We could lower the 	
rating if competition or technology risk exceeds our expectation, leading to 	
rapid loss of share and decreased profitability, or if the company adopted a 	
more aggressive financial policy. Either scenario could lead to sustained 	
leverage beyond 1x. Industry cyclicality, intense competition, and the 	
company's niche market focus all limit a possible upgrade over the next two 	
years.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 	
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Altera Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Stable/--       	
	
New Rating	
	
Altera Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                                       	
  $500 mil notes due 2017               A-

