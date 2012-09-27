FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: ViaSat 'B+' rating unchanged after add-on
September 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P: ViaSat 'B+' rating unchanged after add-on

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's said today that satellite provider ViaSat Inc.'s
ratings remain unchanged following its announced proposed $300 million tack-on
to its existing $275 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020. The
company intends to use the proceeds to repay its $275 million of 8.875% notes,
with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. Our other ratings
on ViaSat, including its 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook and the
'B+' issue level rating on its unsecured notes, remain unchanged. (For the
complete credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on ViaSat, to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.)  

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But 
Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak 
Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

RATINGS LIST

ViaSat Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating               B+/Stable/--
 Senior Unsecured
  $575 mil. 6.875% nts due 2020        B+
    Recovery Rating                    4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
