TEXT-S&P assigns EVERTEC LLC loan 'BB-' rating
#Market News
May 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P assigns EVERTEC LLC loan 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned
its 'BB-' issue-level ratings to EVERTEC LLC's proposed $170 million first-lien
incremental term loan B due 2016. The 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's
proposed $40 million add-on unsecured notes due 2018 remains unchanged. The
company intends to use the proceeds from the new debt, along with existing cash
on hand, to fund a distribution to shareholders, including the private-equity
sponsor. We also assigned a '2' recovery rating to the incremental term loan B,
indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default. The '6' recovery rating on the unsecured notes
remains unchanged after the add-on and indicates our expectation for negligible
recovery. The issue-level and recovery ratings on the proposed facilities are
equal to the ratings on the company's existing first-lien and unsecured debt
despite the increased debt load, as we have revised upwards our estimated
projected default-level enterprise valuation. The higher enterprise valuation
reflects the company's successfully completed transition to a fully stand-alone
entity, its improved profitability since our last analysis, and more credit for
the ownership of the ATH network asset. 	
	
The company is also seeking an amendment to its existing first-lien credit 	
agreement to reset the maximum senior secured leverage covenant ratios. The 	
ratio will be set at 3.85x at close through 2012, and then step down to 3.75x 	
for 2013, to 3.65x for 2014, and finally to 3.45x for 2015 and thereafter. The 	
pricing, security, and guarantees for the proposed debt will be the same as 	
that on the existing first-lien and unsecured facilities, respectively. The 	
new incremental term loan will not amortize, as the existing term loan 	
amortization has already been prepaid. (For the complete transaction details 	
and recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on EVERTEC, to be 	
published following this release on RatingsDirect.)	
	
Our corporate credit rating and outlook on the company are unchanged by the 	
additional debt. Our pro forma fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011 adjusted 	
leverage is estimated at about 5x, an increase from just under 4x at Dec. 31, 	
2011. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt will drop to the low-teens from the 	
mid-teens percent area. These financial metrics are still within the bounds of 	
our "aggressive" financial risk profile, and we expect them to improve 	
moderately by the end of 2012 through revenue and EBITDA growth, with leverage 	
improving to the high-4x area. We believe that the company will have at least 	
15% headroom under its new leverage covenant levels, according to bank 	
covenant calculations, and will be able to manage the gradual step-down 	
schedule. We could downgrade the company if macroeconomic conditions in Puerto 	
Rico worsen, and/or increased competition or weak transaction volumes lead to 	
high customer attrition and deteriorating operating performance, such that 	
leverage is sustained in excess of 5.5x. A possible upgrade is limited by the 	
company's private-equity ownership structure, which we believe entails 	
aggressive financial policies, as evident in the re-levering of the balance 	
sheet for the current dividend payment.	
	
Our ratings on EVERTEC reflect its aggressive financial risk profile and 	
"weak" business risk profile, which we have revised from "vulnerable," given 	
the company's successful transition to a stand-alone company and improved 	
profitability. However, our business risk assessment still incorporates the 	
company's limited geographic and customer diversity, and its modest scale and 	
market share in the highly competitive global payment processing industry. 	
Standard & Poor's expects that significant recurring revenues and favorable 	
secular electronic payment trends, especially in the Caribbean and Latin 	
American regions, will enable the company to maintain revenue growth and 	
operating performance in the near term, partially mitigating these factors. 	

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 	
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
EVERTEC Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating       B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
EVERTEC Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  $170 mil 1st-lien incremental	
  term loan B due 2016         BB-	
   Recovery Rating             2	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $260 mil notes due 2018      B-	
   Recovery Rating             6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

