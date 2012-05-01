TEXT-S&P assigns EVERTEC LLC loan 'BB-' rating

May 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level ratings to EVERTEC LLC's proposed $170 million first-lien incremental term loan B due 2016. The 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's proposed $40 million add-on unsecured notes due 2018 remains unchanged. The company intends to use the proceeds from the new debt, along with existing cash on hand, to fund a distribution to shareholders, including the private-equity sponsor. We also assigned a '2' recovery rating to the incremental term loan B, indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The '6' recovery rating on the unsecured notes remains unchanged after the add-on and indicates our expectation for negligible recovery. The issue-level and recovery ratings on the proposed facilities are equal to the ratings on the company's existing first-lien and unsecured debt despite the increased debt load, as we have revised upwards our estimated projected default-level enterprise valuation. The higher enterprise valuation reflects the company's successfully completed transition to a fully stand-alone entity, its improved profitability since our last analysis, and more credit for the ownership of the ATH network asset. The company is also seeking an amendment to its existing first-lien credit agreement to reset the maximum senior secured leverage covenant ratios. The ratio will be set at 3.85x at close through 2012, and then step down to 3.75x for 2013, to 3.65x for 2014, and finally to 3.45x for 2015 and thereafter. The pricing, security, and guarantees for the proposed debt will be the same as that on the existing first-lien and unsecured facilities, respectively. The new incremental term loan will not amortize, as the existing term loan amortization has already been prepaid. (For the complete transaction details and recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on EVERTEC, to be published following this release on RatingsDirect.) Our corporate credit rating and outlook on the company are unchanged by the additional debt. Our pro forma fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011 adjusted leverage is estimated at about 5x, an increase from just under 4x at Dec. 31, 2011. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt will drop to the low-teens from the mid-teens percent area. These financial metrics are still within the bounds of our "aggressive" financial risk profile, and we expect them to improve moderately by the end of 2012 through revenue and EBITDA growth, with leverage improving to the high-4x area. We believe that the company will have at least 15% headroom under its new leverage covenant levels, according to bank covenant calculations, and will be able to manage the gradual step-down schedule. We could downgrade the company if macroeconomic conditions in Puerto Rico worsen, and/or increased competition or weak transaction volumes lead to high customer attrition and deteriorating operating performance, such that leverage is sustained in excess of 5.5x. A possible upgrade is limited by the company's private-equity ownership structure, which we believe entails aggressive financial policies, as evident in the re-levering of the balance sheet for the current dividend payment. Our ratings on EVERTEC reflect its aggressive financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, which we have revised from "vulnerable," given the company's successful transition to a stand-alone company and improved profitability. However, our business risk assessment still incorporates the company's limited geographic and customer diversity, and its modest scale and market share in the highly competitive global payment processing industry. Standard & Poor's expects that significant recurring revenues and favorable secular electronic payment trends, especially in the Caribbean and Latin American regions, will enable the company to maintain revenue growth and operating performance in the near term, partially mitigating these factors. Senior Secured
$170 mil 1st-lien incremental term loan B due 2016 BB-
Recovery Rating 2

Senior Unsecured
$260 mil notes due 2018 B-
Recovery Rating 6