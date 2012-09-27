FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes rating criteria for ports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has published an update of its 'Rating Criteria for
Ports'. The updated report replaces the existing criteria (published Sept. 29,
2011) without modifying Fitch's analytical approach. No changes to the ratings
of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the
updated rating criteria.

The report describes the analytical framework used by Fitch analysts when 
evaluating debt issued by ports across the globe. It applies both to whole port 
enterprises and single/multi-terminal facilities with an operational history and
under a variety of ownership models. 

The criteria also apply to enterprises that own port facilities in multiple 
locations, each of which is an exclusive franchise, require intensive capital 
works, and are linked to a single territory or market. It is intended to include
debt borrowings with a broad revenue pledge (i.e. entire operating revenues from
the port enterprise) as well as those that have more limited revenue streams, 
such as facility leases. 

The report highlights the following five key risk factors which typically 
determine the rating of debt issued by ports:

--Operational and facility attributes that drive the breadth and diversity of 
service, including economic underpinnings that support trade volumes; 

--Legal frameworks and operating models driving cash flow generation, including 
contractual and/or regulatory provisions between the port, its host 
jurisdiction, and its trading partners; 

--Planning management and funding of infrastructure development/renewal; 

--Debt structure and composition;

--Relevant debt service, financial and operating metrics. 

In addition to further development of these key rating factors, the report also 
provides supporting credit risk commentary on other risk aspects specific to 
ports. 

The report should be read in conjunction with Fitch's report 'Rating Criteria 
for Infrastructure and Project Finance', published July 12, 2012, and expands on
the current port rating methodology used by Fitch. Further, the port criteria 
may supplement other relevant Fitch criteria when rating financings secured 
substantially by ad-valorem taxes, general corporate financings not premised on 
asset-specific analyses, port related real-estate transactions, and 
structured/securitized financings. The introduction of this criteria report is 
not anticipated to result in rating actions. 

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
