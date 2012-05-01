TEXT-S&P on O&G reserve-based lending facilities and default risk

May 1 - In assessing a company's creditworthiness, it's important to consider not just the company's debt leverage but also the structural features of its debt because they can affect the borrower's financial flexibility and ultimately its creditworthiness, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report titled "Unique Features In Oil And Gas Reserve-Based Lending Facilities Can Increase Companies' Default Risk." This is especially true for asset-based lending (ABL) agreements of U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies--sometimes called reserve-based lending (RBL) facilities because the borrower puts up hydrocarbon reserves as collateral for the loan. Although RBL facilities have some similarities to traditional working-capital-based ABL facilities, there are some important differences. Perhaps the most notable difference is that RBL facilities provide lenders with unilateral discretion to revise the commodity price assumptions and other assumptions they use to value the company's reserves and to set the credit limit (also known as borrowing base). RBL facilities are also different in that they have multiple financial maintenance covenants along with provisions that automatically reduce the borrowing base of the RBL facility upon the company's issuance of additional unsecured debt. "We believe the volatile nature of oil and natural gas prices combined with RBL lenders' unilateral discretion to change the assumptions that go into a company's reserves valuation can limit a borrower's ability to access those funds, especially during a period of stress," said Standard & Poor's recovery analyst David A Kaplan. "As a result, we view RBL facilities as a weaker form of liquidity than traditional asset-based lending facilities." We also believe that companies' overreliance on these facilities creates a vulnerability, particularly for companies whose creditworthiness is already weak. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.