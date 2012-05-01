FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on O&G reserve-based lending facilities and default risk
May 1, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on O&G reserve-based lending facilities and default risk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 1 - In assessing a company's creditworthiness, it's important to
consider not just the company's debt leverage but also the structural features
of its debt because they can affect the borrower's financial flexibility and
ultimately its creditworthiness, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a
report titled "Unique Features In Oil And Gas Reserve-Based Lending Facilities
Can Increase Companies' Default Risk."	
	
This is especially true for asset-based lending (ABL) agreements of U.S. oil 	
and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies--sometimes called 	
reserve-based lending (RBL) facilities because the borrower puts up 	
hydrocarbon reserves as collateral for the loan.	
	
Although RBL facilities have some similarities to traditional 	
working-capital-based ABL facilities, there are some important differences. 	
Perhaps the most notable difference is that RBL facilities provide lenders 	
with unilateral discretion to revise the commodity price assumptions and other 	
assumptions they use to value the company's reserves and to set the credit 	
limit (also known as borrowing base). RBL facilities are also different in 	
that they have multiple financial maintenance covenants along with provisions 	
that automatically reduce the borrowing base of the RBL facility upon the 	
company's issuance of additional unsecured debt.	
	
"We believe the volatile nature of oil and natural gas prices combined with 	
RBL lenders' unilateral discretion to change the assumptions that go into a 	
company's reserves valuation can limit a borrower's ability to access those 	
funds, especially during a period of stress," said Standard & Poor's recovery 	
analyst David A Kaplan. "As a result, we view RBL facilities as a weaker form 	
of liquidity than traditional asset-based lending facilities."	
	
We also believe that companies' overreliance on these facilities creates a 	
vulnerability, particularly for companies whose creditworthiness is already 	
weak.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

