TEXT-Fitch assigns Associated Estates initial 'BB+' IDR

May 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned initial credit ratings to Associated Estates Realty Corporation (NYSE, NASDAQ: AEC or the company) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; --$350 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+'; --$125 million senior unsecured term loan at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes (indicative) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The 'BB+' IDR reflects AEC's good fixed charge coverage ratio that is driven by a consistently performing multifamily property portfolio primarily focused in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the U.S. Fitch anticipates positive leasing spreads to continue over the near-to-medium term due to favorable fundamentals. The company also has leverage that is solid for a multifamily REIT at the 'BB+' rating and a good liquidity position. Unencumbered NOI continues to grow and unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is solid. However, the company has shown a willingness to encumber quality properties as evidenced by the Dwell Vienna Metro mortgage obtained after the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12), indicative of some adverse selection. Therefore, these factors related to the unencumbered pool are currently neutral to the rating. Credit concerns include the company's small size and limited recent track record as an unsecured bond issuer. The Positive Outlook reflects that AEC is growing in a measured manner via acquisitions and development while improving metrics, due primarily to strong multifamily fundamentals, to levels consistent with a 'BBB-' rating. Fixed charge coverage is solid for the 'BB+' rating. For the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended March 31, 2012, AEC's fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.1 times (x), compared with 1.6x and 1.4x in full year 2010 and 2009, respectively. Positive leasing spreads and reduced fixed charges due to the repayment of debt and redemption of preferred shares with proceeds from common stock offerings in 2010 have improved coverage. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures divided by total interest incurred (net of prepayment costs and loan defeasance refunds) and preferred dividends. Fundamentals remain strong. Leasing spreads on same-store new leases were up 0.1%, up 1.2% and up 7.1% in 1Q'12, 4Q'11 and 3Q'11, respectively, and spreads on same-store renewals also showed positive momentum with growth of 5.1%, 5.9% and 5.9% in 1Q'12, 4Q'11 and 3Q'11, respectively. In addition, occupancy increased to 97.3% as of March 31, 2012, compared with 95.9% as of March 31, 2011 even as the company continues to increase rents. Moreover, AEC has outperformed its peers in terms of same store NOI growth by 20 basis points over the past 10 years with less volatility, which demonstrates solid property performance through the multifamily cycle. The company also outperformed its markets, indicative of adroit leasing and relative portfolio quality. Fitch anticipates that positive leasing spreads will continue in the near term due to robust demand and limited new supply in AEC's markets. For the next 12 to 24 months, Fitch projects that fixed charge coverage will approach the mid to high 2.0x range due to organic growth and incremental NOI from acquisitions and development. This coverage, coupled with growth in the portfolio would be appropriate for a 'BBB-' rating. In a stress case whereby same-store NOI declines are similar to those experienced by AEC in 2009, fixed charge coverage would approach 2.0x in the near term, which would be weaker for the 'BB+' rating for a multifamily REIT of AEC's size. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch, fixed charge coverage could approach 1.5x, which would be appropriate for a 'BB' rating. Leverage is appropriate for the 'BB+' rating and continues to decline. Net proceeds of $288.8 million from the company's three follow-on common stock offerings during 2010 were used to repay debt, redeem preferred shares and fund acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet. Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA for the TTM ended March 31, 2012 was 8.3x, down from 8.9x and 8.6x as of year-end 2010 and 2009, respectively. Fitch anticipates that leverage will migrate to the mid-to-low 7.0x range over the next 12 to 24 months as the company grows earnings via acquisitions and development, while funding such activity with a balance of debt and equity. This leverage, coupled with growth in the portfolio would be appropriate for a 'BBB-' rating. In a stress case whereby same-store NOI declines are similar to those experienced by AEC in the 2009-2010 period, leverage would sustain above 8.5x, which would be appropriate for a 'BB' rating. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch, leverage could reach 9.0x in the near term, which would be weak for a 'BB' rating. AEC has a good liquidity position. As of March 31, 2012 and pro forma for the Dwell Vienna Metro loan that closed subsequent to quarter end, base case liquidity coverage assuming no additional capital raises was 1.4x for April 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability under the new unsecured revolving credit facility, and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions. Uses of liquidity include debt maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures. Debt maturities are heavy in 2013, totaling 21.6% of total debt; however, debt yields on outstanding mortgages across the portfolio are approximately 12%, indicating good refinancing capacity. Credit concerns center on the company's small size, as AEC had a total market capitalization of approximately $1.4 billion and an equity market capitalization of approximately $694 million as of March 31, 2012. The company's size may limit capital markets access, given that REIT dedicated investors may not be able to acquire a meaningful investment in the company's securities. The company's small size also results in certain assets contributing materially towards results. AEC's top five assets contribute approximately 25% of total NOI and the top 10 assets contribute approximately 40% of total NOI. AEC has a limited recent track record as an unsecured bond issuer, but it amended its revolving credit facility in January 2012 on more favorable terms. The new facility due January 2016 has a commitment size of $350 million and is priced at LIBOR plus 165 basis points compared with the previous facility with a commitment size of $250 million that was priced at LIBOR plus 230 basis points. During 1Q'12, the company obtained a $41.2 million 10-year interest only 3.68% mortgage loan with Fannie Mae on recently-acquired Dwell Vienna Metro. That being said, unencumbered NOI was 58% of total NOI in 1Q'12 pro forma for the Dwell Vienna Metro loan, compared with 45% in 2011 and 34% in 2010. The unencumbered pool provides contingent liquidity and includes 37 properties across the portfolio pro forma for the Dwell Vienna Metro mortgage. Pro forma for the Dwell Vienna Metro loan, unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (calculated as unencumbered net operating income divided by a stressed capitalization rate of 8% to unsecured debt) was 2.6x as of March 31, 2012, which is strong for a 'BB+' rating. In addition, the covenants in AEC's unsecured debt agreements do not restrict financial flexibility. The Positive Outlook reflects that AEC is growing in a measured manner via acquisitions and development while improving fixed charge coverage to the mid-to-high 2.0x range and leverage approaching the mid 7.0x range over the next 12 to 24 months. Fitch anticipates that the company will continue to grow the portfolio in existing markets via acquisitions and development while potentially expanding in California and Texas. In addition to the Vista Germantown project in Nashville, the company's future development pipeline includes two projects in Dallas and one in Bethesda, Maryland. The following factors may result in an upgrade to 'BBB-': --Increased portfolio size that would reduce each asset's contribution towards overall results and also lessen the impact that sizeable capital raises could have on AEC's credit profile; --Along with a meaningful increase in size, if the company's fixed-charge coverage ratio sustains above 2.0x (for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, fixed-charge coverage was 2.1x). --Along with a meaningful increase in size, if the company's net debt to recurring operating EBITDA ratio sustains between 7.0x and 7.5x (as of March 31, 2012 leverage was 8.3x based on trailing twelve months recurring operating EBITDA). The following factors may result in a Stable Outlook at 'BB+': --Adverse selection resulting in additional encumbrances on higher quality assets, which would weaken the position of unsecured creditors; --If the company's fixed-charge coverage ratio sustains below 2.0x; --If the company's leverage ratio sustains above 8.0x. The following factors may result in a negative pressure on the rating: --If the company's fixed-charge coverage ratio sustains below 1.75x; --If the company's leverage ratio sustains above 8.5x; --A base case liquidity coverage ratio that excludes the impact of refinancing activities sustaining below 1.0x. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 27, 2012; --'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 12, 2011; --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' May 12, 2011.