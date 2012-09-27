FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Northfield Park debt 'B'
September 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Northfield Park debt 'B'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Sept 27 - Overview
     -- Northfield Park Associates LLC plans to issue a $195 million, 
first-lien senior secured credit facility, primarily to finance the 
construction of Hard Rock Northfield Park, a racino at the existing Northfield 
Park racetrack. 
     -- We are assigning Northfield Park our 'B' long-term corporate credit 
rating with a positive outlook.
     -- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating to the credit 
facility.
     -- The positive outlook reflects our belief that the property will 
generate sufficient cash to service the proposed capital structure and could 
generate enough cash flow to support a higher rating.
 
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 
corporate credit rating to Northfield, Ohio-based Northfield Park Associates 
LLC (Northfield Park). The rating outlook is positive.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery 
rating to Northfield Park's proposed $195 million senior secured debt, which 
will consist of a $25 million revolving credit facility due 2017, a $20 
million delayed-draw term loan due 2018, and a $150 million first-lien term 
loan due 2018. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders 
will receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a 
payment default.

The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed transaction to:
     -- Fund the development and construction of Hard Rock Northfield Park 
(the racino (a racetrack complex with gaming operations));
     -- Fund the initial license payment for the operation of video lottery 
terminals (VLTs);
     -- Establish an interest reserve to fund debt service through the 
construction period and the first few months following the opening of the 
racino; and
     -- Fund transaction fees and expenses.
 
Rationale
The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Northfield Park's 
business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly 
leveraged," according to our criteria. 

Our business risk profile assessment of "weak" reflects the construction and 
execution risks associated with developing a gaming property in a new gaming 
market, as well as Northfield Park's reliance on a single asset to meet 
debt-service needs. These risks are somewhat mitigated by our favorable view 
of the location and market demographics, our expectation that the property 
will be of high quality, and the experienced property manager. 

Our financial risk profile assessment of "highly leveraged" reflects our 
belief that new gaming projects are often somewhat slow to ramp up operations 
because of uncertain demand and challenges in managing costs effectively, 
particularly in the first few months. In addition, we believe liquidity could 
be pressured if the opening of the racino is delayed. Northfield Park relies 
on a single property for cash flow generation, and we estimate that the 
interest reserve account will provide a limited cushion after the 12-month 
construction period has ended. Despite these risks, we are forecasting that 
the property will generate excess cash flow to facilitate deleveraging 
beginning in 2014, its first full year of operation, and have EBITDA coverage 
of interest expense in the mid-3x area at the end of its first full year. 

Northfield Park Associates LLC was established to develop Hard Rock Northfield 
Park. The company will be 80% owned by Milstein Entertainment LLC (the owner 
of Northfield Park racetrack) and 20% owned by a joint venture between Hard 
Rock International (Hard Rock) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC. Hard 
Rock will manage the racino on behalf of Northfield Park. Terms of the 
management agreement require the payment of a management fee for 10 years 
after the opening of the racino, with the option to extend the agreement for 
an additional five years. The payment of the management fee will be 
subordinate to debt service. In addition, the company will issue a $53 million 
subordinated note (that we do not rate) to Hard Rock and Och-Ziff Capital 
Management that will pay in-kind interest during the construction period and 
pay in cash interest once the racino is operational.

Hard Rock Northfield Park will be developed as a racino at the existing 
Northfield Park racetrack in Northfield, Ohio, about 20 miles southeast of 
downtown Cleveland. The company plans to open the racino in late 2013. The 
proposed 190,000 sq. ft. facility will feature:
     -- 67,500 sq. ft. of gaming space with 2,300 VLTs;
     -- Three full-service restaurants and three bars; and
     -- A 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live entertainment venue and a 250-seat comedy 
club.
 
Hard Rock Northfield Park will operate in the Cleveland market and compete 
against Horseshoe Cleveland and Thistledown racetrack, which are partially 
owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment Corp. Our rating reflects our 
expectation that Hard Rock Northfield Park will generate about $240 million to 
$250 million in total net revenue in 2014 and EBITDA of about $60 million, 
with EBITDA gradually increasing thereafter. This forecast reflects our belief 
that the property could capture about a third of the Cleveland market, which 
we believe could be about $725 million to $750 million in net revenue once all 
properties are operating at their currently proposed capacity. We believe our 
market assumptions are in line with those of other gaming markets around the 
U.S., based on population and income statistics, and considering the fact that 
only one of the three properties will offer table games. We expect Hard Rock 
Northfield Park to benefit from favorable market demographics, overall 
awareness and fit of the Hard Rock brand in the Cleveland market, and an 
experienced management team that will support a win per unit of about $255 per 
day. The racino will also benefit from Ohio's favorable 33.5% gaming tax rate. 
Relative to those of many other states, Ohio's gaming tax rate is low and 
should help propel EBITDA margins into the high-20% area as the racino's 
operation stabilizes. 

The company plans to enter into a guaranteed-maximum-price contract at a later 
date for the construction of the racino. In addition, under the proposed 
transaction, the company has carved out a $9.5 million funded contingency and 
has provided for a completion guarantee by the sponsors. The funded 
contingencies and completion guarantee combined are equivalent to 20% of 
construction hard costs, which should largely mitigate construction risks, in 
our view. These contingency funds are above average compared with those of 
other projects we have analyzed, and we expect them to be sufficient to cover 
any cost overruns. The financing package also includes a prefunded interest 
reserve account of approximately $17 million, which represents 15 months of 
anticipated interest payments. The interest reserve account will fund interest 
payments throughout the 12-month construction period. However, it provides 
limited cushion if construction is delayed or extended, or if the ramp up is 
slower than we expect. Additional liquidity will be provided by a $25 million 
revolving credit facility and the possibility of sponsor equity cures provided 
for under the terms of the credit agreement. 

Based on our projections, we believe the company will be able to meet its 
fixed charges and generate moderate free cash flow once the property has 
opened. We expect total debt to EBITDA, including the $53 million subordinated 
note, and EBITDA coverage of total interest to both be in the mid-3x area at 
the end of 2014. We also expect leverage and total interest coverage to 
improve in future years to below 3x and above 4x, respectively, based on 
required amortization, our assumption of moderate EBITDA growth, and a 
mandatory 75% excess cash flow sweep provision under the proposed credit 
agreement.

Liquidity
Under our performance expectations and based on the terms of the financing, we 
believe the project will have adequate liquidity to cover operating and 
capital expenditure needs for the next few years. Interest reserves would 
typically be more robust than those provided for in this project, but we 
expect Hard Rock Northfield Park to open successfully, which mitigates this 
risk. The company also has a $25 million revolving credit facility, which, 
along with construction contingencies and a completion guarantee, will provide 
additional liquidity. Other relevant expectations and assumptions in our 
assessment of the company's liquidity profile include the following:
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 
months to cover uses by more than 1.2x, given the proposed financing and 
construction costs.
     -- We believe net sources would be positive during the first full year of 
operations, even if EBITDA were to fall 15% short of our current expectations.
 
The financial maintenance covenants include a maximum leverage covenant, a 
minimum interest-coverage covenant, and a minimum EBITDA covenant. The 
covenant levels will be set with some moderate cushion against management's 
forecast, and we expect the cushion to also be sufficient under our forecast. 

The credit facility also contains an equity cure provision, and we believe 
that in the event of a covenant violation, the owners would step in to cure a 
covenant default. 

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 
Northfield Park to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after the release of 
this article.
 
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Hard Rock Northfield Park 
will successfully generate sufficient cash to service the proposed capital 
structure and could generate sufficient cash flow during the first full year 
of operations to facilitate deleveraging. Upside rating potential will exist 
once the property is open and if the racino achieves our operating forecast, 
as credit measures would support a higher rating. If construction challenges 
cause the opening to be delayed, or if operating results upon opening are 
significantly weaker than we expect, we could revise the outlook to stable or 
lower the rating. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List
New Rating

Northfield Park Associates LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                       B/Positive/--      
 Senior Secured
   $20 mil delayed draw term ln due 2018       B                  
    Recovery Rating                            3                  
   $150 mil term B ln due 2018                 B                  
    Recovery Rating                            3                  
   $25 mil revolver bank ln due 2017           B                  
    Recovery Rating                            3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
