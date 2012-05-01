TEXT-S&P: U.S. oilfield, drilling sector rtgs should be stable

May 1 - Increased drilling in North America and in major international markets has contributed to improved earnings for most U.S. oilfield service and contract drilling companies over the past several quarters, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a published report titled "For U.S. Oilfield Services And Contract Drilling Companies, Ratings Should Remain Stable In 2012." "The better earnings are due to high oil and natural gas liquids prices, which have spurred exploration and production (E&P) companies to increase spending in liquid-rich basins," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Wilkinson. "Such growth has more than offset lower investment in natural gas fields that don't contain liquids." In addition, oilfield service and contract drilling companies have benefited from the industry's ongoing shift toward drilling more technically complex wells (such as longer laterals and increased frac stages). Moreover, our economists' baseline forecast for a continued U.S. recovery suggests that ratings should remain stable in these sectors in 2012 and 2013. Key assumptions of our baseline forecast that we incorporate in our sector expectations include GDP growth of about 2%, oil prices higher than $100 per barrel, and domestic energy production growth of 4% over the next 18 months. These factors support our view that E&P capital spending will likely expand by 5%-10% this year. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.