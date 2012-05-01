FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. oilfield, drilling sector rtgs should be stable
May 1, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. oilfield, drilling sector rtgs should be stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 - Increased drilling in North America and in major international
markets has contributed to improved earnings for most U.S. oilfield service and
contract drilling companies over the past several quarters, said Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services in a published report titled "For U.S. Oilfield Services
And Contract Drilling Companies, Ratings Should Remain Stable In 2012."	
	
"The better earnings are due to high oil and natural gas liquids prices, which 	
have spurred exploration and production (E&P) companies to increase spending 	
in liquid-rich basins," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence 	
Wilkinson. "Such growth has more than offset lower investment in natural gas 	
fields that don't contain liquids."	
	
In addition, oilfield service and contract drilling companies have benefited 	
from the industry's ongoing shift toward drilling more technically complex 	
wells (such as longer laterals and increased frac stages). Moreover, our 	
economists' baseline forecast for a continued U.S. recovery suggests that 	
ratings should remain stable in these sectors in 2012 and 2013. Key 	
assumptions of our baseline forecast that we incorporate in our sector 	
expectations include GDP growth of about 2%, oil prices higher than $100 per 	
barrel, and domestic energy production growth of 4% over the next 18 months. 	
These factors support our view that E&P capital spending will likely expand by 	
5%-10% this year.	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

