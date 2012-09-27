TEXT-Fitch to take various actions on NYC Muni Watern 2006 AA-1, 2008 BB

Sept 27 - On the effective date of Oct. 4, 2012, Fitch Ratings will take the following short-term rating actions relating to the New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority (the authority) water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds, adjustable rate series specified below: --Confirm the short-term 'F1+' rating assigned to adjustable rate fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1A and AA-1B bonds; --Downgrade the short-term rating to 'F1' from 'F1+' on the adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB-1 bonds; --Confirm the short-term 'F1' rating assigned to the adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB-2 and BB-5 bonds; --Confirm the short-term 'F1+' rating assigned to the adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB-3 and BB-4 bonds. The rating actions are in connection with the authority's plan to amend and restate the respective supplemental resolutions authorizing the issuance and setting the terms of the authority's $200,000,000 water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds, adjustable rate fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1 and the $401,000,000 water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds, adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB on Oct. 4, 2012, the effective date of the amended and restated resolutions. The fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1 bonds will be reoffered in two subseries, designated 2006 series AA-1A and series AA-1B on the effective date of the related amended and restated resolution. Concurrently with the effective date of the amendment and restatement of the supplemental resolutions, the authority will take the following actions with respect to the adjustable rate bonds: Replace the existing external liquidity support in the form of standby bond purchase agreements (SBPAs) as follows: --Fiscal 2008 series BB-1 bonds: The SBPA currently provided by BNP Paribas (BNP, 'A+/F1+, Stable Outlook) will be replaced by a SBPA to be provided by the Bank of Toyko-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., acting through its New York Branch (BTMU, 'A-/F1' Stable Outlook). --Fiscal 2008 series BB-3 and series BB-4 bonds: The SBPA currently provided by BNP will be replaced by a SBPA to be provided by Royal Bank of Canada, acting through its WFC, New York Branch (RBC, 'AA/F1+' Stable Outlook). Amend and restate the SBPAs currently providing external liquidity support for the following adjustable rate series of bonds: --Fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1A and AA-1B bonds: The authority will extend the expiration date of the SBPA currently provided severally by State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street, 'Stable Outlook) and the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRs, 'AA+/F1+' Stable Outlook); --Fiscal 2008 series BB-2 and BB-5 bonds: The authority will extend the expiration date of the SBPA currently provided by Bank of America, N.A. (BOA, ('A/F1', Stable Outlook). The short-term ratings assigned to each of the respective subseries or series of the above cited adjustable rate bonds will expire on the stated expiration date of the respective SBPA, unless such date is extended, or upon any earlier termination of the respective SBPAs, all in accordance with their terms. The SBPAs will expire on the earliest of: their respective scheduled termination dates, unless such dates are extended; conversion to a rate mode other than those designates as covered by the respective SBPA; or the occurrence of certain other events of default which result in a mandatory tender or other termination events related to the credit of the bonds which result in an automatic and immediate termination. The scheduled termination dates of the SBPAs are as follows: the State Street and CalSTRs SBPA supporting the 2006 subseries AA-1A and AA-1B bonds will expire on Oct. 27, 2015; the BTMU SBPA supporting the 2008 series BB-1 bond will expire on Oct. 2, 2015; the BOA SBPA supporting the 2008 series BB-2 and BB-5 bonds will expire on Oct. 23, 2012 and the RBC SBPA supporting the 2008 BB-3 and BB-4 bonds will expire on Oct. 2, 2015. The short-term ratings may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term rating of the bonds or the short-term rating of the respective banks providing the SBPA. Each of the SBPAs provide for the payment of the principal component of purchase price plus an amount equal to 35 days of interest calculated at a maximum rate of 9%, based on a year of 365 days for tendered bonds in the event that the proceeds of a remarketing of the bonds are insufficient to pay the purchase price following an optional or mandatory tender. Goldman Sachs & Co. will continue to serve as the remarketing agent for the adjustable rate fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1A and AA-1B bonds; Wells Fargo Bank, National Association will continue to serve as remarketing agent for the adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB-1 and BB-5; Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated will continue to serve as the remarketing agent for the adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB-2 and BB-4 bonds; and RBC Capital Markets Inc. has been appointed as the remarketing agent for the adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB-3 bonds. The long-term 'AA+' rating assigned to each of the above-cited subseries or series of adjustable rate bonds continues to be based on the rating Fitch has assigned to the authority's water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds. For more information on Fitch's long-term rating on the authority's water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates New York City Muni Water Finance Authority $702MM Revs 'AA+' dated June 15, 2012, available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.