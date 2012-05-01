FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: U.S. infrastructure funding logjam Webcast May 3
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: U.S. infrastructure funding logjam Webcast May 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 - Please join Standard & Poor's Ratings Services for an interactive,
live video Webcast and Q&A on Thursday, May 3, 2012, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern
Daylight Time. We will discuss the state of infrastructure funding in the U.S.
and the credit impact of increasingly unpredictable federal transportation
spending. 	
	
The speakers for the Webcast include:	
     -- Geoff Buswick, Managing Director, U.S. Public Finance Infrastructure 	
Ratings Group;	
     -- Jodi Hecht, Director, U.S. Corporate Infrastructure Ratings Group; and 	
     -- Lisa Jenkins, Director, U.S. Corporate Transportation Ratings Group. 	
	
The call will be moderated by Bruce Schachne, Head of Americas Market 	
Development. 	
	
To register, please visit www.standardandpoors.com/cmlive. 	
	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Webcasts deliver audio, video, and slides 	
in a streamlined presentation. You will need computer speakers or headphones 	
to listen to the audio stream. You may submit your questions for the 	
presenters in real time via the Webcast interface.	
	
Please feel free to forward the invitation to your colleagues and customers.	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.