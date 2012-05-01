FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: no rating actions on Ludgate 2008-WL
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 1, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: no rating actions on Ludgate 2008-WL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 - Fitch Ratings has been informed that the issuer of the Ludgate
2008-W1 notes intends to make a standby liquidity facility drawing. This follows
the occurrence of a Series Liquidity Facility Relevant Event, which occurred
following the downgrade of the Guarantor, Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc., by another
rating agency.	
	
The applicable margin on the standby drawing is 80 basis points, which is 40bps
higher than the commitment fee paid to date. Whilst the notification is credit
negative, Fitch does not believe that the increase in fee is of sufficient
magnitude to warrant rating actions.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.