TEXT-S&P answers top 10 questions about U.S. aerospace, defense
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 4:23 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P answers top 10 questions about U.S. aerospace, defense

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects its ratings on U.S.
aerospace and defense companies to be fairly stable in the next year, despite
the diverging outlooks for the commercial aerospace and defense markets,
according to a report titled "Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Aerospace And
Defense," published April 30 on RatingsDirect. 	
	
"Our outlook for commercial aerospace remains positive as aircraft 	
manufacturers continue to increase production to reduce large order backlogs," 	
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris DeNicolo. "Defense contractors, on 	
the other hand, are facing increasing uncertainty as efforts to reduce the 	
huge federal budget deficit pressure defense spending." 	
	
In the article, Standard & Poor's responds to some of the most frequently 	
asked questions about the industry that it receives from investors. These 	
questions include:	
	
     -- How will high oil prices affect commercial aerospace manufacturers?	
     -- Will financing be sufficient to support planned deliveries in 2012?	
     -- How is U.S. defense spending likely to change, given ongoing pressure 	
to reduce the federal budget deficit?	
     -- How might defense contractors respond to lower demand?	
     -- How concerned is Standard & Poor's about the large pension deficits at 	
the major defense contractors, which have worsened recently?	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

