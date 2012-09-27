TEXT-Fitch rates Sugar Land, Texas GO refunding bonds 'AAA'

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘AAA’ rating to the following Sugar Land, TX’s (the city) limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds: --$10.7 million LTGO refunding bonds, series 2012A. The bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding debt of the city for interest cost savings. The bonds will be sold via negotiation as early as the week of Oct. 1. Fitch also affirms its ‘AAA’ rating on the following limited tax bonds: --$73.9 million LTGO bonds; --$153.3 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The LTGO refunding bonds are secured by a pledge of ad valorem taxes limited to $2.50 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The bonds are refunding certain combination tax and revenue COs which are currently repaid from net revenues of the city’s municipal airport; it is the intention of the city to pay this portion of the refunding bonds from this revenue stream. Outstanding COs are additionally secured by a limited, nominal pledge of the net revenues of the city’s water and wastewater system, not to exceed $1,000. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The city retains ample reserves and liquidity due to historically positive operating margins and conservative budgeting practices. Recent draw-downs on fund balance have funded planned capital spending. SALES TAX EXPOSURE MITIGATED: The general fund relies heavily on sales tax revenues but exposure to economic volatility is mitigated by strong fund balances and a low property tax rate. GOOD MANAGEMENT POLICIES: The city maintains extensive financial policies and procedures. STABLE ECONOMIC BASE: The local economy continues to grow, fueled by proximity to Houston and recent transportation infrastructure improvements. The region continues to outpace the nation in employment, population and income growth. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Key debt ratios and the fixed-cost burden on the budget are above average but this credit concern is partly offset by residents’ high income levels and the rapid payout of tax-supported debt. Long-term liabilities related to pensions are well-funded. CREDIT PROFILE GROWING ECONOMY LOCATED IN HOUSTON MSA Sugar Land is an affluent residential and commercial community located approximately 20 miles southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County. The expansion of U.S. Highway 59 (the direct route from Sugar Land to downtown Houston) and other roadway improvements in and around the city has spurred vigorous commercial and residential development activity in recent years. City officials report that transportation improvements in the past decade, including the U.S. 59 expansion, have approximated $500 million. The benefit is evidenced in building permit trends which point to steady residential building permit activity despite the national economic slowdown. Population and TAV increases reflect the growth pattern of recent years. The city’s population of 85,000 is up 33% from the 2000 census and TAV has climbed by an average of 3% annually over the past five fiscal years, reaching $9.8 billion for fiscal 2013. Fitch anticipates ongoing mixed-use developments such as Lake Pointe Town Center, Imperial Redevelopment, and Telfair will continue to yield TAV growth over the near and intermediate term. FAVORABLE DEMOGRAPHIC INDICATORS Sugar Land’s unemployment rate improved to a relatively low 5.5% from 6.6% for the 12-month period ending July 2012 and has consistently trended below regional, state, and national rates. Local wealth levels, as measured by median household buying income and per capita buying income, comfortably exceed both state and national averages and the city’s market value per capita is an above average $137,000. SALES TAXES RECEIPTS STRENGTHENING Sales taxes provide the largest share of operating support at roughly one-half of general fund revenues. As a reminder of the economic vulnerability of this revenue source, sales tax revenues dropped by 5% in fiscal 2010 before rebounding 4% in fiscal 2011 and a projected 10% in fiscal 2012. Fitch believes the city’s extensive financial planning efforts and conservative budgeting practices, as well as allocation of 10% of base sales tax revenue to non-recurring expenses, mitigate much of the risk associated with sales tax concentration and volatility. GOOD FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; USE OF RESERVES FOR PLANNED CAPITAL SPENDING Consecutive years of operating surpluses after transfers from fiscal years 2005-2010 yielded high general fund reserves. Officials have begun to draw on reserves to fund pay-as-you-go capital improvements pursuant to city policy allowing the use of reserves that exceed the city’s prudent fund balance policy minimum of 25% of non-recurring expenditures. A modest $1.6 million fiscal 2011 deficit after transfers to the capital projects, fleet replacement, and technology replacement funds was narrowed from the original $3.9 million deficit due to better than forecast sales tax receipts. The resultant 2011 unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54) totaled $25.9 million or a high 40% of spending. Liquidity also remained ample with the ratio of available cash and investments to current liabilities at 5.5x. While the amended fiscal 2012 budget projected a fund balance decline as high as $5.8 million, again for one-time capital outlays, the improving sales tax receipts mentioned above are expected to narrow the decline to between $3 million- $4 million. The adopted $68.8 million fiscal 2013 budget is up 1% from the 2012 budget and forecasts a $1.9 million use of fund balance for capital items. Officials reduced the level of transfers out to incorporate a 3% pay raise for staff and two new positions, signaling an end to the hiring freeze in place since 2008. On the revenue side, sales taxes are forecast to climb a reasonable 3% and property tax receipts 6% due to the TAV gain and a slight 4% increase to the tax rate. At $0.31 per $100 of TAV, the city’s total tax rate remains one of the lowest in the state for cities in its population range. If budget projections materialize available general fund reserves would decline to a still strong 29% of spending on a GAAP basis. Fitch views positively the city’s conservative budgeting practices, which usually generate actual results better than original projections, and views as reasonable the city’s multi-year financial forecasts that demonstrate adherence to the 25% minimum reserve target through 2017. PENSION LIABIILTIES WELL-FUNDED All city employees participate in a joint contributory, hybrid defined benefit pension plan through the state-wide Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS). The city’s pension funded position has improved with TMRS’ recent methodology changes, leading to an adequate funded ratio of 79.4% as of Dec. 31, 2011 assuming a 7% rate of return. The city’s other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are modest and funded on a pay as you go basis. ELEVATED DEBT RATIOS Sugar Land’s overall debt profile is mixed. Debt ratios and the fixed-cost burden (debt service, pension ARC and OPEB paygo) on the budget are high at 7% of taxable market value and 29% of general fund spending, respectively. However, the principal pay out rate is rapid for the tax-supported portion of outstanding LTGO and sales tax bonds at 70% in 10 years. The high overall debt levels are somewhat offset by residents’ above average income levels. Debt levels have increased with the annexation of several MUDs and the assumption of their debt, but the city also has benefited from the increase in the tax base that accompanied these annexations. The city’s five-year $128.9 million capital improvement plan (CIP) is down from prior-years and will primarily fund streets, water, and surface water improvements. Funding sources include $52.3 million of LTGO bonds and $36.8 million of utility revenue bonds. In addition to the published CIP, officials are contemplating issuance of economic development sales tax bonds to finance a concert venue.