TEXT-S&P withdraws Keycorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A Cl II-A-IO rtg
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 4:43 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P withdraws Keycorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A Cl II-A-IO rtg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 - --Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today withdrew its ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the custodial receipts related to KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A’s class II-A-IO notes.

Our rating on the custodial receipts depends on the higher of our rating on the underlying security, KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A’s class II-A-IO notes (not rated), and our rating on the bond insurer, MBIA Insurance Corp. (‘B’).

Today’s rating action follows the April 10, 2012, withdrawal of our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the underlying security. Pursuant to our criteria for rating bond-insured securities, we will generally suspend or withdraw ratings on issues enhanced by a surety bond when the rating on the surety provider is below ‘B+’ and there is no Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (for additional information, see “Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings,” published Aug. 24, 2009).

