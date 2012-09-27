FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts 3 CDOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three synthetic CDOs and has
withdrawn 11 ratings as follows:

Marylebone Road CBO III B.V.:

Class A-3: downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; rating withdrawn

Palladium CDO II - Omega series 31:
Class A-1E: downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; rating withdrawn
Class B-1A: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
Class B-1U: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
Class B-2J: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
Class C-1U: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
Class C-1J: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
Class D-1U: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
Class D-1J: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn
Class D-1E: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn

Corsair (Jersey) No. 3 Limited:
Series 1: downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; rating withdrawn

The downgrade reflects the settlement of credit events, non-payment of principal
or the repurchase of notes at a loss. Outstanding ratings have been withdrawn 
for all of the transactions above, as none have an outstanding rating above 
'Dsf'.

Following the settlement of credit events, Palladium CDO II - Omega series 31 
Class A-1E has been partially written down.

The credit swap and repo agreements have been terminated for Marylebone Road CBO
III B.V. All monies held by the issuer have been distributed. However, these 
were insufficient to fully repay class A-3.

Corsair (Jersey) No. 3 Limited has been called. However, series 1 was not repaid
in full due to credit events in the reference portfolio.

The related transactions are synthetic CDOs referencing portfolios of corporate 
debt and/or structured finance assets.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here
 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

