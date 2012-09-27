TEXT-Fitch cuts Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) Plc

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) Plc’s class A, B and C notes and affirmed the D and E notes, as follows: GBP249m class A (XS0308745107) downgraded to ‘BBBsf’ from ‘Asf’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP76m class B (XS0308747657) downgraded to ‘Bsf’ from ‘BBsf’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP48m class C (XS0308748200) downgraded to ‘B-sf’ from ‘Bsf’; Outlook Negative GBP45m class D (XS0308748622) affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate (RE) of RE30% assigned GBP11m class E (XS0308749356) affirmed at ‘CCsf’; RE0% assigned The downgrades are driven primarily by the asset performance (as evidenced by the fall in rental income since Fitch’s last rating action in September 2011), the contingent swap liability and the continued strain of the global financial services, which limit the occupational demand for the asset and leaves uncertainty over the re-letting activity for the vacant space. In January 2012, the fall in rental income in conjunction with the full utilisation of the rental guarantee, resulted in interest coverage dropping below 1x at the whole loan and at the securitised loan level. As a result, the loan was transferred into special servicing on 14 February 2012. The income shortfall has resulted in a total of GBP5.4m being drawn under the servicer advance facility (SAF) over the last three interest payment dates. In May 2012, the then ongoing restructuring proposals collapsed, a result of the junior lenders opposing their subordination to any equity injection. Fitch understands that the special servicer is considering alternative options to resolve the loan. Given the large contingent swap liability, which was circa GBP100m as of the latest mark-to-market calculation, Fitch does not expect the special servicer to immediately look to sell the asset, but rather to manage it in order to improve its performance. The swap is set to expire in 2017, and with the swap breakage costs diminishing as its term shortens, a delay in sale is considered the most likely scenario. Fitch estimates that the swap liability, assuming no significant change in interest rates in the future, would be below GBP20m by 2016, one year from the final maturity of the notes. Vacancy across the asset is 7%, as much of the space vacated by Macquarie Bank Limited was already sub-let. This has led to a whole loan interest-coverage-ratio (ICR) of 0.75x and a senior loan ICR of 0.95x, down from 1.03x at the last rating action in 2011. Fitch does not expect the income to decline further, as none of the major tenants have break options before July 2014.Furthermore, the SAF will ensure that a note event of default is avoided. The property, an office space in the City of London, was revalued at GBP429.3m in November 2011, resulting in a 35% market value decline from the closing valuation of GBP660m in May 2007. Excluding the contingent swap liability, the loan to value ratio (LTV) increased to 99.9% on the securitised portion and 124.6% on the whole loan, from 65% and 81.1% respectively at closing. Considering swap liabilities, the LTV increases to 123% and 150% for the senior and whole loans, respectively. The swap liabilities are a function of the asset sale/enforcement timing, and an unexpected early security enforcement may result in higher losses, potentially writing off most of the class D notes. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)