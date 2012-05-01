FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Pep Boys ratings unaffected by Gores Group review
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Pep Boys ratings unaffected by Gores Group review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that neither its 'B'
corporate credit rating nor its CreditWatch Negative placement on
Philadelphia-based Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack is affected by The Gores
Group's announcement that it intends to continue its review of Pep Boys to
determine its course of action with respect to the proposed leveraged buyout
transaction in light of Pep Boys' weak first-quarter fiscal 2012 results.	
	
According to Pep Boys' 8-K filing on May 1, 2012, Gores recently notified Pep 	
Boys that, based on the serious deterioration in Pep Boys' business, Gores 	
believes the proxy statement with respect to the special meeting of 	
shareholders of Pep Boys to consider and vote on the proposed merger is no 	
longer accurate and that the meeting should be delayed 30 days to allow Gores 	
to determine the cause and extent of the downturn.	
	
Pep Boys still intends to move forward with the special meeting of its 	
shareholders to be held on May 30, 2012, and filed an additional 8-K on May 1, 	
2012 to provide preliminary results for first-quarter fiscal 2012 ended April 	
28, 2012. The company's preliminary results show revenue growth of about 2.2% 	
and operating margin of about 1.5%, which is below our expectations. Pep Boys 	
plans to provide further details when it files its 10-Q, most likely in early 	
June. We will monitor these latest developments with an intent to resolve the 	
CreditWatch Negative listing after we receive further information on the 	
proposed merger.

